Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sirius XM : Listen to weekly Dave Matthews Band concerts & fan-request specials on SiriusXM

01/05/2021 | 03:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Want a fix of Dave Matthews Band that's more than just short but sweet? Fans can hear exclusive concerts from the band's archives, as well as by-request home performances, on Dave Matthews Band Radio every Friday during the channel's run through the rest of the year.

DMB Radio is home to the Friday Night Concert Series, featuring a complete show from the archives every Friday night at 8pm ET. Whether you want to relive the first time you ever heard 'Ants Marching' live or revisit the feeling of being at a concert before the days of keeping 6 feet of space between, this series has something for every fan, including exclusive premieres and other fan-favorite shows spanning the band's career.

The beloved and much-revered channel also continues to feature the band's indelible hits, never-before-heard interview content, solo material, guest DJ sets from band members, and more, including Dave Matthews' recent Live From Home: By Request special. See the upcoming Friday Night Concert Series schedule below.

Hampton Coliseum - Hampton, VA (December 31, 1996)

January 5 at 4pm ET

Golden Gate Park - San Francisco, CA (September 12, 2004)

With special guest appearance from Carlos Santana!

January 8 at 8pm ET

January 9 at 9am and 3pm ET

January 10 at 11am and 5pm ET

January 11 at 1am and 12pm ET

January 12 at 4pm ET

Watch videos of Dave performing fan-requested songs and hear the latest Live From Home: By Request special below.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 20:31:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
03:32pSIRIUS XM : Listen to weekly Dave Matthews Band concerts & fan-request specials ..
PU
03:32pSIRIUS XM : Get ready for the start of the 2020-21 NBA season with SiriusXM NBA ..
PU
02:40pSIRIUS XM : Drop in to Asia's dance music scene during ‘House of Jade' on ..
PU
01:20pSIRIUS XM : Laugh along with candid stories from comedians during two new podcas..
PU
12:08pSIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's college basketball power rankings
PU
01/04SIRIUS XM : Jennifer Witz to Present Virtually at the 2021 Citi TMT West Confere..
PR
01/04SIRIUS XM : Get ready for the Heisman Trophy ceremony with these ESPNU Radio spe..
PU
01/04SIRIUS XM : Celebrate The King's 86th birthday with specials & tributes all day ..
PU
01/018 SONGS A WEEK : Vote for your favorite Beatles songs that topped the UK chart (..
PU
2020SIRIUS XM : Get in the mood for a melody when Billy Joel's exclusive channel ret..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 925 M - -
Net income 2020 1 062 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 030 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
Yield 2020 0,86%
Capitalization 26 219 M 26 219 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,32x
EV / Sales 2021 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 4 534
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7,13 $
Last Close Price 6,17 $
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher W. Phillips Chief Product Officer & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-3.14%26 219
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-0.47%696
HT&E LIMITED-3.78%395
STINGRAY GROUP INC.2.12%386
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.0.00%364
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.0.57%157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ