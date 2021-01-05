Sirius XM : Listen to weekly Dave Matthews Band concerts & fan-request specials on SiriusXM

Want a fix of Dave Matthews Band that's more than just short but sweet? Fans can hear exclusive concerts from the band's archives, as well as by-request home performances, on Dave Matthews Band Radio every Friday during the channel's run through the rest of the year.

DMB Radio is home to the Friday Night Concert Series, featuring a complete show from the archives every Friday night at 8pm ET. Whether you want to relive the first time you ever heard 'Ants Marching' live or revisit the feeling of being at a concert before the days of keeping 6 feet of space between, this series has something for every fan, including exclusive premieres and other fan-favorite shows spanning the band's career.

The beloved and much-revered channel also continues to feature the band's indelible hits, never-before-heard interview content, solo material, guest DJ sets from band members, and more, including Dave Matthews' recent Live From Home: By Request special. See the upcoming Friday Night Concert Series schedule below.

Hampton Coliseum - Hampton, VA (December 31, 1996)

January 5 at 4pm ET

Golden Gate Park - San Francisco, CA (September 12, 2004)

With special guest appearance from Carlos Santana!

January 8 at 8pm ET

January 9 at 9am and 3pm ET

January 10 at 11am and 5pm ET

January 11 at 1am and 12pm ET

January 12 at 4pm ET

Watch videos of Dave performing fan-requested songs and hear the latest Live From Home: By Request special below.