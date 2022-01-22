Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Lizzo brings down the house with epic Miami concert & her special guest Harry Styles

01/22/2022 | 04:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lizzo brought the house down with an epic performance in Miami Beach from January 2020 that was topped off with Harry Styles joining her on stage.

Lizzo performed the exclusive show at The Fillmore as part of the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series, a free two-night series in Miami before the Big Game. The set featured her biggest hits, like "Truth Hurts" and "Good as Hell," with Styles stepping up for a joint finale performance of "Juice," which he first made waves with when he covered the song in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Watch their performance and check out photos from the entire show below.

The powerhouse performance aired live on The Heat (Ch. 46).

As part of the concert series, The Chainsmokers turned it out Wednesday night with a performance that included their biggest hits and a pumping remix of the Red Hot Chili Peppers classic "Under the Bridge."

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

I think he wanna be way more than friends, what?@Harry_Styles is performing with @lizzo for SiriusXM/@pandoramusic!! Listen live right now: https://t.co/mXnnQKZ24Lpic.twitter.com/kHA6LBq5zP

- SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) January 31, 2020

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 21:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
04:34pSIRIUS XM : Lizzo brings down the house with epic Miami concert & her special guest Harry ..
PU
01/21SIRIUS XM : Don't miss John Mayer's ‘Small Stage Series' show in Los Angeles for Sir..
PU
01/218 SONGS A WEEK : Vote for your favorite Beatles songs covered by Black artists (POLL CLOSE..
PU
01/21SIRIUS XM : Revisit your favorite '60s flicks & take your pick of the top 60 soundtrack so..
PU
01/21SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM pays tribute to stand-up comedy legend Louie Anderson, dead at 68
PU
01/21SIRIUS XM : Examine gender gap issues in venture capital funding with Randi Zuckerberg & g..
PU
01/21SIRIUS XM : How to use SiriusXM's calming music channels for stress relief & better sleep
PU
01/20&LSQUO;SHATTERING GLEAM' : Explore the intersection of music & gender in a new SXM podcast
PU
01/19SIRIUS XM : How to use SiriusXM's calming music channels for stress relief & better sleep
PU
01/19SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM remembers fashion industry icon André Leon Talley, dead at 73
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 661 M - -
Net income 2021 1 291 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 545 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 1,12%
Capitalization 24 037 M 24 037 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,76x
EV / Sales 2022 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float -
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,01 $
Average target price 7,35 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Senior Director & Vice President-Finance
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-5.35%24 037
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.4.20%825
STINGRAY GROUP INC.6.16%415
HT&E LIMITED-4.76%397
AUDACY, INC.-12.45%310
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-9.42%189