Sirius XM : Lizzo brings down the house with epic Miami concert & her special guest Harry Styles

Lizzo brought the house down with an epic performance in Miami Beach from January 2020 that was topped off with Harry Styles joining her on stage.

Lizzo performed the exclusive show at The Fillmore as part of the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series, a free two-night series in Miami before the Big Game. The set featured her biggest hits, like "Truth Hurts" and "Good as Hell," with Styles stepping up for a joint finale performance of "Juice," which he first made waves with when he covered the song in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Watch their performance and check out photos from the entire show below.

The powerhouse performance aired live on The Heat (Ch. 46).

As part of the concert series, The Chainsmokers turned it out Wednesday night with a performance that included their biggest hits and a pumping remix of the Red Hot Chili Peppers classic "Under the Bridge."

