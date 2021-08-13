Sirius XM : Lizzo spills on Chris Evans pregnancy rumors, her new song with Cardi B & much more

This week, Lizzo joined Andy Cohen and The Morning Mash Up to clear up some rumors swirling around about her music (particularly the song 'Rumors' with Cardi B, which dropped today), personal life, and beyond. Catch the full conversations - which include the inside scoop on her upcoming dream reality show, realness with her fans, and more - on SiriusXM Hits 1 (Ch. 2)today at 8am ET and Radio Andy (Ch. 102) on August 16 at 10am ET. Enjoy some exclusive sneak peeks below!

As part of the ongoing Chris Evans and Lizzo DM-sliding and pregnancy saga, the 'Good As Hell' singer will neither confirm nor deny if she actually is carrying America's baby, but she did shed some light on what her dream date with Cap would be.

Speaking of rumors, Lizzo also dished on what it was like to collab with Cardi B on both their all-new song of the same name and the viral TikTok they made (unbeknownst to Cardi) in anticipation of the late-summer banger. But the star-studded conversation didn't stop there - the three-time GRAMMY Award winner also discussed her relationship with Lil Nas X, whom she acknowledges as 'groundbreaking' and especially loves for his affinity for pissing people off, and desire to work with Demi Lovato in the future.