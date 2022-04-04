Log in
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

Sirius XM : Look back at Busted Open's ‘WrestleMania Party' featuring a roast of Dave LaGreca

04/04/2022 | 12:27pm EDT
This past weekend, Busted Open invited fans to its can't-miss WrestleMania Party, giving everyone a front-row seat to all festivities for the WWE's biggest event of the year and a special roast of host Dave LaGreca.

This live recording of Busted Open - the daily pro-wrestling show on SiriusXM Fight Nation (Ch. 156) and podcast featuring Dave, WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Mark Henry, and ECW Legend Tommy Dreamer - took place at Texas Live! Arlington Backyard.

Whether or not you made it down in person, you can listen to both Busted Open'sWrestleMania Party and TheRoast of Dave LaGreca for a limited time on the SXM App now.

For more information about Fight Nation, click here.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 16:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 981 M - -
Net income 2022 1 285 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 1,39%
Capitalization 26 017 M 26 017 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
EV / Sales 2023 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float 17,8%
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,59 $
Average target price 7,28 $
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.3.78%26 017
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.2.94%812
HT&E LIMITED-10.00%441
STINGRAY GROUP INC.3.87%407
AUDACY, INC.12.45%396
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-11.56%186