Sirius XM : Look back at Busted Open's ‘WrestleMania Party' featuring a roast of Dave LaGreca

This past weekend, Busted Open invited fans to its can't-miss WrestleMania Party, giving everyone a front-row seat to all festivities for the WWE's biggest event of the year and a special roast of host Dave LaGreca.

This live recording of Busted Open - the daily pro-wrestling show on SiriusXM Fight Nation (Ch. 156) and podcast featuring Dave, WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Mark Henry, and ECW Legend Tommy Dreamer - took place at Texas Live! Arlington Backyard.

Whether or not you made it down in person, you can listen to both Busted Open'sWrestleMania Party and TheRoast of Dave LaGreca for a limited time on the SXM App now.

