Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Major League Soccer legend Chris Wondolowski joins SiriusXM FC

11/19/2021 | 12:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SiriusXM FC, SiriusXM's exclusive 24/7 soccer channel, will offer fans extensive and in-depth MLS Cup Playoff coverage and has added Major League Soccer's all-time leading scorer and two-time MLS Cup Champion Chris Wondolowski to its roster of hosts as a special MLS Cup Playoff analyst.

Wondolowski will make his SiriusXM FC debut today on Counter Attack (4:00 - 7:00 pm ET) alongside co-hosts and former MLS veterans Tony Meola and Brian Dunseth. On Sunday, Wondolowski will co-host Counter Attack MLS Playoff Special alongside Dunseth (8:00 pm ET). Wondolowski will then join the channel to co-host shows or segments throughout the MLS Cup Playoffs.

SiriusXM FC will offer live play-by-play coverage of MLS Cup Playoff games beginning with Saturday's Round One matches and through the 2021 MLS Cup Final on December 11.

MLS Cup Playoff matches will air on SiriusXM's dedicated soccer channel, SiriusXM FC (channel 157), which subscribers nationwide can listen to in their car and on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. For a schedule of MLS Cup Playoff games on SiriusXM visit www.SiriusXM.com/soccerschedule.

For more information on SiriusXM FC, visit SiriusXM.com/FConSXM and follow the channel on Twitter and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 17:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
12:54pSIRIUS XM : Major League Soccer legend Chris Wondolowski joins SiriusXM FC
PU
09:28aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Europe’s Covid wave weighs on indexes
06:16aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : American Software, Chubb, Jacobs, Range Resources, Willis Tower...
05:11aBarclays Downgrades Sirius XM Holdings to Underweight From Equal-Weight; Price Target i..
MT
11/18SIRIUS XM : Adele gets candid about her new music & more in a special interview with John ..
PU
11/18SIRIUS XM : Hear Farm Aid 2021 Festival for Thanksgiving on Willie Nelson's SiriusXM Chann..
PU
11/17SIRIUS XM : Rise up for an intimate hometown concert with Alicia Keys at the iconic Apollo..
PU
11/17SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM remembers hip-hop star Young Dolph, dead at 36
PU
11/17SIRIUS XM : Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band and director Thom Zimny to discuss their..
PU
11/17DJ Khaled's Love of Pandora Inspires Trio of Ads in New National Brand Campaign
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 661 M - -
Net income 2021 1 298 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 25 277 M 25 277 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,90x
EV / Sales 2022 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,32 $
Average target price 7,48 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.4.08%25 277
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.30.14%890
STINGRAY GROUP INC.14.26%422
AUDACY, INC.13.36%383
HT&E LIMITED3.78%377
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.48.39%240