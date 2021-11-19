Sirius XM : Major League Soccer legend Chris Wondolowski joins SiriusXM FC

SiriusXM FC, SiriusXM's exclusive 24/7 soccer channel, will offer fans extensive and in-depth MLS Cup Playoff coverage and has added Major League Soccer's all-time leading scorer and two-time MLS Cup Champion Chris Wondolowski to its roster of hosts as a special MLS Cup Playoff analyst.

Wondolowski will make his SiriusXM FC debut today on Counter Attack (4:00 - 7:00 pm ET) alongside co-hosts and former MLS veterans Tony Meola and Brian Dunseth. On Sunday, Wondolowski will co-host Counter Attack MLS Playoff Special alongside Dunseth (8:00 pm ET). Wondolowski will then join the channel to co-host shows or segments throughout the MLS Cup Playoffs.

SiriusXM FC will offer live play-by-play coverage of MLS Cup Playoff games beginning with Saturday's Round One matches and through the 2021 MLS Cup Final on December 11.

MLS Cup Playoff matches will air on SiriusXM's dedicated soccer channel, SiriusXM FC (channel 157), which subscribers nationwide can listen to in their car and on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. For a schedule of MLS Cup Playoff games on SiriusXM visit www.SiriusXM.com/soccerschedule.

For more information on SiriusXM FC, visit SiriusXM.com/FConSXM and follow the channel on Twitter and Instagram.