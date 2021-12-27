Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Metalcore band Archetypes Collide vocalist Kyle Pastor shares the group's future goals

12/27/2021 | 01:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Archetypes Collide, a metalcore band hailing from Phoenix, AZ, crashed onto the scene in 2014 with a hard-hitting single, "Hollow Ground," followed by their first EP, aptly titled Foundations. The band has been rocking ever since, including becoming two-time finalists in 98KUPD's Playdio competition. Archetypes Collide spent 2020 recording with Beartooth's Nick Ingram and Oshie Bichar, kicking off their quarantined-fueled Digital Session online shows and releasing four more singles. Most recently, the band also joined the Next Wave Virtual Concert Series this past May.

We caught up with Archetypes Collide vocalist Kyle Pastor for the latest episode of Vision Boarding, a conversational series where rising artists look back at where they've been and map out where they hope to go in the future, based on the TikTok-approved concepts of mood boards and manifesting. Read some highlights of the conversation below and hear the rest (including his dream magazine cover, collab hopes and much more) here.

I want to be interviewed by ____

KP/AC: I think it would be really cool to be interviewed by Pat McAfee. He's a sports-talk guy, but that's something that I'm super passionate about.

I want to perform at ____

KP/AC: To one day perform at the Coachella festival, just the amount of talent that continues to show up there is insane.

I want ____ streams

KP/AC: I would love to see over a million streams on "Your Misery," it would be a huge milestone, one of those 'look mom I made it' kinda moments.

Hear more of Archetypes Collide on Octane (Ch. 37).

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 18:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
01:47pSIRIUS XM : Metalcore band Archetypes Collide vocalist Kyle Pastor shares the group's futu..
PU
12/25SIRIUS XM : Hear Roxanne Shanté teach, preach & reach during her new hip-hop & pop culture..
PU
12/23SIRIUS XM : Get festive with the Top 50 decade-spanning jingle-bell jams as chosen by &lsq..
PU
12/22SIRIUS XM : Enjoy faith-based Christmas specials with Cardinal Dolan, Billy Graham & more
PU
12/22SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM remembers ranchera legend Vicente Fernández with a limited-run channe..
PU
12/22SIRIUS XM : Revisit live performances from top artists on the limited-run Small Stage Seri..
PU
12/22SIRIUS XM : Tell us your My Fab Four songs and you might get heard on The Beatles Channel
PU
12/21SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's Basketball Power Rankings
PU
12/20SIRIUS XM : Alabama native rapper & singer Yung Bleu shares his dream festival & other car..
PU
12/20SIRIUS XM : See when Santa Claus is coming to town with around-the-clock updates of his jo..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 661 M - -
Net income 2021 1 298 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 25 717 M 25 717 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,95x
EV / Sales 2022 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,43 $
Average target price 7,48 $
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.0.94%25 717
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.10.05%766
HT&E LIMITED6.22%390
STINGRAY GROUP INC.3.79%378
AUDACY, INC.4.45%353
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.26.15%204