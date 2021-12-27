Sirius XM : Metalcore band Archetypes Collide vocalist Kyle Pastor shares the group's future goals

Archetypes Collide, a metalcore band hailing from Phoenix, AZ, crashed onto the scene in 2014 with a hard-hitting single, "Hollow Ground," followed by their first EP, aptly titled Foundations. The band has been rocking ever since, including becoming two-time finalists in 98KUPD's Playdio competition. Archetypes Collide spent 2020 recording with Beartooth's Nick Ingram and Oshie Bichar, kicking off their quarantined-fueled Digital Session online shows and releasing four more singles. Most recently, the band also joined the Next Wave Virtual Concert Series this past May.

We caught up with Archetypes Collide vocalist Kyle Pastor for the latest episode of Vision Boarding, a conversational series where rising artists look back at where they've been and map out where they hope to go in the future, based on the TikTok-approved concepts of mood boards and manifesting. Read some highlights of the conversation below and hear the rest (including his dream magazine cover, collab hopes and much more) here.

I want to be interviewed by ____

KP/AC: I think it would be really cool to be interviewed by Pat McAfee. He's a sports-talk guy, but that's something that I'm super passionate about.

I want to perform at ____

KP/AC: To one day perform at the Coachella festival, just the amount of talent that continues to show up there is insane.

I want ____ streams

KP/AC: I would love to see over a million streams on "Your Misery," it would be a huge milestone, one of those 'look mom I made it' kinda moments.

