  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Moby honors planet with playlist featuring Neil Young, Joni Mitchell & more

01/29/2022 | 10:11am EST
SiriusXM is airing exclusive specials across music, talk, and entertainment all weekend long. You'll hear stars like MOBY playing hits by Neil Young and Joni Mitchell to Al Roker discussing the importance of environmentalism and children's programming that will inspire even the youngest listeners to go green.

Legendary electronic musician, producer, author, and climate change activist MOBY created a MyEarth Day Playlist for SiriusXM and Pandora. MOBY's playlist includes songs that inspire him and demonstrate support for environmental protection by Joni Mitchell, Marvin Gaye, Radiohead, Neil Young, and more. Listen to the playlist here on the SiriusXM App.

Disney Hits (Ch. 302) celebrated Earth Day in 2021 with songs about earth-related themes. Enjoy classic favorites touching on elements like the sea ("Under The Sea") or the wind ("Colors Of The Wind") and many more with our Extra Magic Hours feature. Stream this Earth Day special anytime now on the SiriusXM app.

Jane Fonda - activist, actor, and icon - joined Jameela Jamil on a new I Weigh episode. Click below to hear Fonda discuss why climate justice is so important, her work at Fire Drill Fridays, her experiences with mental health, and so much more.

In a new episode of Off the Rails on TODAY Show Radio (Ch. 108), weatherman Al Roker takes a look at the effects of climate change and conservation efforts in 2021 during Going Green with Al Roker. Hear from celebrity environmental advocates and leading scientists for an important discussion about the future of our planet. Guests include Dr. Ignatius Rigor, a climatologist at the Polar Science Center; Amy Holman with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; Jennifer Hayes, a National Geographic photographer; UN climate ambassador and Grateful Dead's Bob Weir; and co-authors and documentary filmmakers Laurie David and Heather Reisman. Hear the special anytime below.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 15:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
10:11aSIRIUS XM : Moby honors planet with playlist featuring Neil Young, Joni Mitchell & more
PU
01/27SIRIUS XM : Celebrate the anniversary of The Beatles' Rooftop Concert with an exclusive sp..
PU
01/27SIRIUS XM : Start the healing when Korn hosts a 4-part Octane series celebrating their new..
PU
01/27SiriusXM Relaunches Neil Young Radio Channel After its Removal From Spotify
MT
01/27Neil Young's Radio Channel Returns to SiriusXM
MT
01/27Neil Young Radio Returns Exclusively to SiriusXM
PR
01/26SIRIUS XM : Check out SiriusXM's Future 5 billboard in NYC, dedicated to breakout artists ..
PU
01/26SIRIUS XM : Dan Loney & economic experts answer your questions about the state of inflatio..
PU
01/26SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
01/26Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on February 25, 2022
CI
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 660 M - -
Net income 2021 1 292 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 522 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 24 757 M 24 757 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,84x
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float -
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,19 $
Average target price 7,35 $
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Senior Director & Vice President-Finance
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.52%24 757
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.3.78%807
STINGRAY GROUP INC.7.45%412
HT&E LIMITED-6.19%379
AUDACY, INC.-14.79%312
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-6.40%195