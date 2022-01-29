Sirius XM : Moby honors planet with playlist featuring Neil Young, Joni Mitchell & more

SiriusXM is airing exclusive specials across music, talk, and entertainment all weekend long. You'll hear stars like MOBY playing hits by Neil Young and Joni Mitchell to Al Roker discussing the importance of environmentalism and children's programming that will inspire even the youngest listeners to go green.

Legendary electronic musician, producer, author, and climate change activist MOBY created a MyEarth Day Playlist for SiriusXM and Pandora. MOBY's playlist includes songs that inspire him and demonstrate support for environmental protection by Joni Mitchell, Marvin Gaye, Radiohead, Neil Young, and more. Listen to the playlist here on the SiriusXM App.

Disney Hits (Ch. 302) celebrated Earth Day in 2021 with songs about earth-related themes. Enjoy classic favorites touching on elements like the sea ("Under The Sea") or the wind ("Colors Of The Wind") and many more with our Extra Magic Hours feature. Stream this Earth Day special anytime now on the SiriusXM app.

Jane Fonda - activist, actor, and icon - joined Jameela Jamil on a new I Weigh episode. Click below to hear Fonda discuss why climate justice is so important, her work at Fire Drill Fridays, her experiences with mental health, and so much more.

In a new episode of Off the Rails on TODAY Show Radio (Ch. 108), weatherman Al Roker takes a look at the effects of climate change and conservation efforts in 2021 during Going Green with Al Roker. Hear from celebrity environmental advocates and leading scientists for an important discussion about the future of our planet. Guests include Dr. Ignatius Rigor, a climatologist at the Polar Science Center; Amy Holman with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; Jennifer Hayes, a National Geographic photographer; UN climate ambassador and Grateful Dead's Bob Weir; and co-authors and documentary filmmakers Laurie David and Heather Reisman. Hear the special anytime below.