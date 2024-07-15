SiriusXM's The Open Radio channel to deliver 45 hours of live on-course coverage July 18-21 from historic Royal Troon in Scotland

NEW YORK - July 15, 2024 - SiriusXM will offer listeners nationwide a live broadcast of The 152nd Open when golf's original championship is played July 18-21 at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.

SiriusXM will air 45 hours of live on-course coverage across all four rounds of play on SiriusXM's The Open Radio channel, which is available to listeners in their cars on channel 92 and on the SiriusXM app. Championship broadcasts will begin on SiriusXM on Thursday and Friday at 2 am ET, and on Saturday and Sunday at 4 am ET, and will continue through the conclusion of each day's play.

Listeners will hear The Open Radio broadcast, produced by The R&A, on Thursday and Friday, and in the morning hours on Saturday and Sunday. SiriusXM's produced play-by-play broadcast will take over and air on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The Open Radio team will feature Marcus Buckland, Sue Thearle, Ron Jones, Matt Adams, Sophie Walker, Raymond Burns, Alison Walker, Paul Eales, and Harry Ewing. SiriusXM's voices at Royal Troon will be Taylor Zarzour, tour pro Brendan De Jonge and Fred Albers.

"The Open is always one of the most anticipated events in golf. Not only is it the game's original major but it is one of the most unique tests of the season for these players," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "With 45 hours of live hole-by-hole coverage, plus analysis from players who know what it is like to compete in an Open Championship, we're proud to deliver our listeners across North America the most comprehensive audio coverage of this great tournament."

Immediately after each round, SiriusXM hosts will be live on air to provide a recap of the day's play and look ahead at the next day's action.

In the days before and after The Open, and every week throughout the year, SiriusXM's weekday golf programming lineup features live shows that offer news, analysis, expert instruction and more.

Notable SiriusXM programming during Open Championship Week includes shows hosted by current and former players with extensive major championship experience. "The Rocco Hour" airs Monday and Tuesday at 6 pm ET, hosted by Rocco Mediate, who competed in nine Open Championships. "ANNIKA," hosted by legendary 10-time major championship winner Annika Sorenstam, airs Tuesday at 7 pm ET. "The Lucas Glover Show," airing Tuesday at 8 pm ET, is hosted by major champion Lucas Glover, who has competed in 10 Open Championships and will be in the field this week at Royal Troon.

For a full schedule of SiriusXM's programming go to SiriusXM.com/golfonsxm.

SiriusXM's broadcast rights for The Open come through its agreement with the R&A and NBCUniversal, which owns the rights to The Open broadcasts in the U.S.

