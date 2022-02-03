Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Sirius XM : Pay your respects to the Queen of Soul with the limited-time Aretha Franklin Channel

02/03/2022 | 12:11pm EST
In honor of Black History Month and the timeless impact of Black artists of both today and yesterday, enjoy a limited-time channel that's sweeter than honey. On February 4, The Aretha Franklin Channel will spotlight the Queen of Soul's music and more.

For the month of February, SiriusXM, Pandora and Stitcher will be spotlighting Black artists and personalities who have pioneered music, popular culture and beyond, transforming Black communities and the world as a whole. Beginning on February 4, hear music channels saluting the music and influence of Aretha Franklin and Miles Davis, plus celebrating the sounds and artists from legendary record label Motown.

The Aretha Franklin Channel will pay homage to the Queen of Soul by featuring Aretha's iconic catalog - from her early recordings to biggest hits - which have withstood the test of time. Listeners can also expect to hear music from artists that have been influenced by Aretha. The Aretha Franklin Channel will be available on the SXM App in the Hip-Hop/R&B category beginning February 4 for 30 days. Channel 104 will become the Aretha Franklin Channel from February 14 through February 20.

SiriusXM has collaborated with historic artists and their teams to create unique, curated radio channels exclusively for listeners and fans. Across SiriusXM channels, Pandora stations and Stitcher podcasts, listeners will find a variety of specialty programming celebrating the impact of Black culture, traditions, history and change-makers. Find the complete lineup of programming celebrating Black History Monthhere.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 17:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 660 M - -
Net income 2021 1 292 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 522 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 26 500 M 26 500 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,04x
EV / Sales 2022 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 19,1%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,68 $
Average target price 7,26 $
Spread / Average Target 8,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Senior Director & Vice President-Finance
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.5.20%26 500
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.8.40%847
STINGRAY GROUP INC.9.31%422
HT&E LIMITED-8.57%380
AUDACY, INC.-5.84%320
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-4.18%200