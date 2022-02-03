Sirius XM : Pay your respects to the Queen of Soul with the limited-time Aretha Franklin Channel

In honor of Black History Month and the timeless impact of Black artists of both today and yesterday, enjoy a limited-time channel that's sweeter than honey. On February 4, The Aretha Franklin Channel will spotlight the Queen of Soul's music and more.

For the month of February, SiriusXM, Pandora and Stitcher will be spotlighting Black artists and personalities who have pioneered music, popular culture and beyond, transforming Black communities and the world as a whole. Beginning on February 4, hear music channels saluting the music and influence of Aretha Franklin and Miles Davis, plus celebrating the sounds and artists from legendary record label Motown.

The Aretha Franklin Channel will pay homage to the Queen of Soul by featuring Aretha's iconic catalog - from her early recordings to biggest hits - which have withstood the test of time. Listeners can also expect to hear music from artists that have been influenced by Aretha. The Aretha Franklin Channel will be available on the SXM App in the Hip-Hop/R&B category beginning February 4 for 30 days. Channel 104 will become the Aretha Franklin Channel from February 14 through February 20.

SiriusXM has collaborated with historic artists and their teams to create unique, curated radio channels exclusively for listeners and fans. Across SiriusXM channels, Pandora stations and Stitcher podcasts, listeners will find a variety of specialty programming celebrating the impact of Black culture, traditions, history and change-makers. Find the complete lineup of programming celebrating Black History Monthhere.