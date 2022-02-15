Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Sirius XM : Pop culture critics & espionage experts uncover our obsession with spy thrillers

02/15/2022 | 02:17pm EST
Espionage, decoder rings and dead drops of the Hollywood sort were the order of the day during Julie Mason Mornings' Pop Culture Spy Weekon POTUS Politics (Ch. 124). Previous editions of Spy Week covered the real-life exploits of undercover agents, so Julie switched things up - first, with Ann Hornaday, film critic for the Washington Post, who ran down her top spy movies.

As any binge-watcher knows, it takes a lot to stand out the crowded field of James Bonds and Jason Bournes. How? Hornaday said it's not explosions or gunfire that reels us in, but rather a filmmaker's drive "to keep the audience destabilized."

One such unexpected spy film Hornaday praised is docudrama The Mole Agent, which features a spy (of sorts) deep undercover in a Chilean nursing home. How's that for clandestine?

Mason's conversations continued with Mike Hale, a television critic for the New York Times, who rattled off a half dozen diamonds in the rough for streamers to check out.

There was no question, though, which show took the prize during Pop Culture Spy Week. The Americans "nailed it," Hale said, when it came to portraying the 1980s America its paranoid Russian agents crept through.

One would think Hale and Hornaday's fields of interest would stay on the right side of the silver screen, but the distinction between fact and fiction occasionally gets confused, even in Congress. When Amy Zegart, author of Spies, Lies, and Algorithms: The History and Future of American Intelligence, stopped by Julie Mason Mornings, she recounted the story of intelligence officials getting grilled on the exploits of Kiefer Sutherland. Yes, that Kiefer Sutherland.

Hear more top-secret conversations with Julie Mason every weekday from 6-9am ET on SiriusXM Ch. 124, and catch the full set of Pop Culture Spy Week interviews any time on the SXM App.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 19:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 993 M - -
Net income 2022 1 288 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 24 359 M 24 359 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
EV / Sales 2023 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float 17,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,17 $
Average target price 7,26 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.83%24 359
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.8.82%838
STINGRAY GROUP INC.7.45%413
HT&E LIMITED-7.62%378
AUDACY, INC.-10.12%316
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-6.13%196