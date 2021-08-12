Sirius XM : Premier League Soccer Kicks Off on SiriusXM August 13

Subscribers nationwide get access to multiple live matches every week on SiriusXM radios and the SXM App

NEW YORK - August 12, 2021 - SiriusXM will kick off its coverage of the 2021-2022 Premier League soccer season tomorrow, August 13, and will offer talkSPORT's live play-by-play broadcasts of multiple Premier League matches each week throughout the season.

SiriusXM listeners will have access to live matches as the 20 Premier League clubs compete for the coveted league title, which will be awarded to the leader in the points standings at season's end in May. Matches will air on SiriusXM's dedicated soccer channel, SiriusXM FC (channel 157), which subscribers nationwide can listen to in their car and on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App.

In addition to live play-by-play, SiriusXM FC offers listeners a mix of soccer talk and play-by-play 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The channel features live play-by-play as well as daily soccer talk programming hosted by an expert cast of former players, coaches, executives and journalists from the U.S. and abroad including Ray Hudson, Rodney Marsh, Tony Meola, Tommy Smyth, Charlie Stillitano and others.

Premier League on SiriusXM - August 13-15 (All times ET)

Channel

Fri 8/13 3:00 pm Brentford v. Arsenal 157

Sat 8/14 7:30 am Manchester United v. Leeds 157

10:00 am Chelsea v. Crystal Palace 157

12:30 pm Norwich v. Liverpool 157

Sun 8/15 9:00 am Newcastle v. West Ham 157

11:30 am Tottenham v. Manchester City 157

For a schedule of future Premier League games on SiriusXM visit www.SiriusXM.com/soccerschedule.

For more information on SiriusXM FC visit SiriusXM.com/FConSXM and follow the channel on Twitter and Instagram.

