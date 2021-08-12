Log in
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
Sirius XM : Premier League Soccer Kicks Off on SiriusXM August 13

08/12/2021
Subscribers nationwide get access to multiple live matches every week on SiriusXM radios and the SXM App

NEW YORK - August 12, 2021 - SiriusXM will kick off its coverage of the 2021-2022 Premier League soccer season tomorrow, August 13, and will offer talkSPORT's live play-by-play broadcasts of multiple Premier League matches each week throughout the season.

SiriusXM listeners will have access to live matches as the 20 Premier League clubs compete for the coveted league title, which will be awarded to the leader in the points standings at season's end in May. Matches will air on SiriusXM's dedicated soccer channel, SiriusXM FC (channel 157), which subscribers nationwide can listen to in their car and on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App.

In addition to live play-by-play, SiriusXM FC offers listeners a mix of soccer talk and play-by-play 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The channel features live play-by-play as well as daily soccer talk programming hosted by an expert cast of former players, coaches, executives and journalists from the U.S. and abroad including Ray Hudson, Rodney Marsh, Tony Meola, Tommy Smyth, Charlie Stillitano and others.

Premier League on SiriusXM - August 13-15 (All times ET)

Channel

Fri 8/13 3:00 pm Brentford v. Arsenal 157

Sat 8/14 7:30 am Manchester United v. Leeds 157

10:00 am Chelsea v. Crystal Palace 157

12:30 pm Norwich v. Liverpool 157

Sun 8/15 9:00 am Newcastle v. West Ham 157

11:30 am Tottenham v. Manchester City 157

For a schedule of future Premier League games on SiriusXM visit www.SiriusXM.com/soccerschedule.

For more information on SiriusXM FC visit SiriusXM.com/FConSXM and follow the channel on Twitter and Instagram.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales organization, which operates as SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts for SiriusXM:

Andrew FitzPatrick, [email protected]

Kevin Bruns, [email protected]

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 17:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
