Sirius XM : Relive iconic hometown holiday Grateful Dead performances during this weeklong special

Since we're all missing live shows this year, the Grateful Dead Channel (Ch. 23) is giving Dead Heads the gift of a week filled with some of the band's best hometown holiday performances during the Grateful for the Holidays special.

Starting December 28 at 3am ET, enjoy full recordings of Grateful Dead shows taken from the band's legendary runs in Oakland and San Francisco, including many New Year's Eve concerts. Each broadcast will be co-hosted by Gary Lambert along with a Grateful Dead member, including Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann. Listen as they share exclusive remembrances of these incredible shows.

December 28

3am - Oakland (December 30, 1979), co-hosted by Bob Weir

12pm - San Francisco (December 31, 1978), co-hosted by Mickey Hart

9pm - Oakland (December 30, 1981), co-hosted by Mickey Hart

December 29

3am - San Francisco (December 31, 1971), co-hosted by Bill Kreutzmann

12pm - Oakland (December 31, 1986), co-hosted by Bill Kreutzmann

9pm - Oakland (December 31, 1981) co-hosted by Bob Weir

December 30

3am - Oakland (December 30, 1981), co-hosted by Mickey Hart

12pm - Oakland (December 30, 1979), co-hosted by Bob Weir

9pm - Oakland (December 31, 1990), co-hosted by Mickey Hart

December 31

3am - Oakland (December 31, 1981), co-hosted by Bob Weir

12pm - San Francisco (December 31, 1971), co-hosted by Bill Kreutzmann

9pm - San Francisco (December 31, 1978), co-hosted by Mickey Hart

January 1

3am - Oakland (December 31, 1986), co-hosted by Bill Kreutzmann

12pm - Oakland (December 31, 1990), co-hosted by Mickey Hart

9pm - Oakland (December 30, 1979), co-hosted by Bob Weir

January 2

3am - San Francisco (December 31, 1978), co-hosted by Mickey Hart

12pm - Oakland (December 30, 1981), co-hosted by Mickey Hart

9pm - San Francisco (December 31, 1971), co-hosted by Bill Kreutzmann

January 3

3am - Oakland (December 31, 1990), co-hosted by Mickey Hart

12pm - Oakland (December 31, 1981), co-hosted by Bob Weir

9pm - Oakland (December 31, 1986), co-hosted by Bill Kreutzmann