Sirius XM : Relive iconic hometown holiday Grateful Dead performances during this weeklong special

Since we're all missing live shows this year, the Grateful Dead Channel (Ch. 23) is giving Dead Heads the gift of a week filled with some of the band's best hometown holiday performances during the Grateful for the Holidays special.
Starting December 28 at 3am ET, enjoy full recordings of Grateful Dead shows taken from the band's legendary runs in Oakland and San Francisco, including many New Year's Eve concerts. Each broadcast will be co-hosted by Gary Lambert along with a Grateful Dead member, including Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann. Listen as they share exclusive remembrances of these incredible shows.
Full Broadcast Schedule (all times ET)
December 28
3am - Oakland (December 30, 1979), co-hosted by Bob Weir
12pm - San Francisco (December 31, 1978), co-hosted by Mickey Hart
9pm - Oakland (December 30, 1981), co-hosted by Mickey Hart
December 29
3am - San Francisco (December 31, 1971), co-hosted by Bill Kreutzmann
12pm - Oakland (December 31, 1986), co-hosted by Bill Kreutzmann
9pm - Oakland (December 31, 1981) co-hosted by Bob Weir
December 30
3am - Oakland (December 30, 1981), co-hosted by Mickey Hart
12pm - Oakland (December 30, 1979), co-hosted by Bob Weir
9pm - Oakland (December 31, 1990), co-hosted by Mickey Hart
December 31
3am - Oakland (December 31, 1981), co-hosted by Bob Weir
12pm - San Francisco (December 31, 1971), co-hosted by Bill Kreutzmann
9pm - San Francisco (December 31, 1978), co-hosted by Mickey Hart
January 1
3am - Oakland (December 31, 1986), co-hosted by Bill Kreutzmann
12pm - Oakland (December 31, 1990), co-hosted by Mickey Hart
9pm - Oakland (December 30, 1979), co-hosted by Bob Weir
January 2
3am - San Francisco (December 31, 1978), co-hosted by Mickey Hart
12pm - Oakland (December 30, 1981), co-hosted by Mickey Hart
9pm - San Francisco (December 31, 1971), co-hosted by Bill Kreutzmann
January 3
3am - Oakland (December 31, 1990), co-hosted by Mickey Hart
12pm - Oakland (December 31, 1981), co-hosted by Bob Weir
9pm - Oakland (December 31, 1986), co-hosted by Bill Kreutzmann
