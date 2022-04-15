Log in
Sirius XM : Remember the late Gilbert Gottfried with his greatest comedy bits

04/15/2022 | 11:11am EDT
SiriusXM is saddened by the loss of Gilbert Gottfried, who, according to his family, passed away after a long illness.

"In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children," they wrote in a tweet. "Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."

Related: Bob Saget - Remembering the life & legacy of "America's Dad"

A frequent guest on many SiriusXM channels, Gottfried also shared his unmistakable voice and signature wit while hosting the SiriusXM original podcast Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing ColossalShow!, where heand co-host Frank Santopadre talked with actors, directors, musicians and more about their experiences in Hollywood's golden era. Past episodes are available to stream on the SXM App.

Hear a special tribute to Gottfried's funniest moments on Comedy Greats (Ch. 94):

Listen to his 2012 appearance on Comedy Greats' UnMasked:

He also returned for another UnMasked in 2017, available to stream now:

Originally from Brooklyn, NY, and an early Saturday Night Live cast member, Gottfried's unforgettable voice could be heard in Disney's Aladdin as the parrot Iago, the duck in Aflac commercials, Dr. Bender and his son Wendell in The Fairly OddParents and countless other TV shows and films. He married Dara Kravitz in 2007 and together they have a daughter, Lily, and a son, Max.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 15:10:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
