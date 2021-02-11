Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sirius XM : Remembering jazz fusion icon Chick Corea, who worked with Miles Davis & other legends

02/11/2021 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Legendary jazz keyboardist Chick Corea has died from cancer at age 79, a post on his Facebook page confirmed.

Pay tribute to Corea's life and legacy by listening to his music on SiriusXM's Real Jazz (Ch. 67) from now until midnight. Check back soon for more programming updates in honor of the jazz fusion pioneer.

A prolific artist, Corea started as an esteemed pianist in the 1960s, collaborating with a number of jazz icons like Stan Getz, before joining Miles Davis' band and helping to create landmark albums like Bitches Brew. Over the next several decades, Corea churned out music with his own innovative bands, Return To Forever and Elektric Band. Most recently, he released the 2020 live solo double album Plays.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 22:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
11:44aSIRIUS XM : Remembering jazz fusion icon Chick Corea, who worked with Miles Davi..
PU
10:07aSIRIUS XM : Fall in love with specials across comedy, talk & entertainment chann..
PU
07:43a&LSQUO;AROUND THE BIG TEN' : Basketball tournament move, hoop honors &
PU
05:59aSIRIUS XM : Hear how LaKeith Stanfield, Daniel Kaluuya & more brought Fred Hampt..
PU
02/10SIRIUS XM : Let the good times roll as Mardi Gras Radio soundtracks your sociall..
PU
02/10SIRIUS XM : Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces nominees for 2021 induction on VO..
PU
02/09SIRIUS XM : Unwind with stripped-down songs from your favorite artists of the '9..
PU
02/09SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's college basketball power rankings
PU
02/09SIRIUS XM : Feel the love as Boyz II Men share slow jams & more all through the ..
PU
02/09SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM remembers Motown icon & The Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 401 M - -
Net income 2021 1 125 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 772 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 25 130 M 25 130 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,04x
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7,13 $
Last Close Price 6,07 $
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips Chief Product Officer & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-4.71%25 130
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.18.22%831
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.134.01%798
STINGRAY GROUP INC.12.59%425
HT&E LIMITED2.70%422
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.17.89%184
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ