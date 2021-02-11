Sirius XM : Remembering jazz fusion icon Chick Corea, who worked with Miles Davis & other legends

Legendary jazz keyboardist Chick Corea has died from cancer at age 79, a post on his Facebook page confirmed.

A prolific artist, Corea started as an esteemed pianist in the 1960s, collaborating with a number of jazz icons like Stan Getz, before joining Miles Davis' band and helping to create landmark albums like Bitches Brew. Over the next several decades, Corea churned out music with his own innovative bands, Return To Forever and Elektric Band. Most recently, he released the 2020 live solo double album Plays.