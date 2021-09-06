Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Remembering ‘The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams, dead at 54

09/06/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
Michael K. Williams, the Emmy-nominated star of Lovecraft Country who's best known for his iconic role as Omar Little on The Wire, has died at 54.

Join SiriusXM in honoring the veteran actor by revisiting his best interviews on SiriusXM, including his exclusive sit-down with Sway Calloway from earlier this year - available here on the SXM App now- and recent conversation about The Wire and Lovecraft Country below.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 21:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 570 M - -
Net income 2021 1 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 614 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 25 639 M 25 639 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,00x
EV / Sales 2022 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,33 $
Average target price 7,56 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-0.63%25 639
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.45.79%1 039
AUDACY, INC.37.25%463
STINGRAY GROUP INC.13.96%429
HT&E LIMITED-8.92%359
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.32.57%213