Sirius XM : Revisit exclusive sets from top artists on the limited-run Small Stage Series Channel

On the heels of SiriusXM and Pandora's last Small Stage Series shows of 2021, relive 16 exclusive live performances from top artists in cities coast to coast with the series' exclusive limited-run channel from now through January 4 on the SXM App and Channel 104.

This past summer, the Small Stage Series was announced as a collaboration with some of music's premier artists and iconic venues. SiriusXM and Pandora listners had the chance to attend performances at the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York City, New Orleans' fan-favorite Tipitina's and LA's legendary venues on the Sunset Strip - The Whisky a Go Go, The Roxy and more. Now listeners can hear all of these performances in one place on the Small Stage Series Channel.

Alicia Keys: The 15-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer and songwriter gave a hometown performance at the world-famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, NYC, on November 11. Keys' performance included five songs from her unreleased (at the time) new album, Keys.

Brandi Carlile: In the midst of her Right On Time Tour, Brandi Carlile stopped off in Amagansett, NY, at Stephen Talkhouse on August 22 to perform signature songs from her career, as well as music from her much-anticipated and now GRAMMY®-nominated new album, In These Silent Days.

Coldplay: The GRAMMY® Award-winning British rock band performed at the world-famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, NYC, on September 23. The exclusive concert marked the first time that Coldplay performed at the iconic venue and their first live show since before the Covid-19 pandemic. The performance also came just ahead of the band's ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres.

Dave Matthews: The GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter performed an invitation-only acoustic set on August 19 in Amagansett, NY, at Stephen Talkhouse. The special concert featured music spanning the influential artist's career.

Ed Sheeran: To celebrate the recent arrival of his chart-topping new album, =, global superstar Ed Sheeran performed at The Belasco in Los Angeles on December 6. The intimate set for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners featured Sheeran performing new songs from =, alongside older fan favorites.

Glass Animals: The GRAMMY® nominated British alternative band and SiriusXM 'Future Five' pick for 2021 performed an exclusive intimate invitation-only show on October 4 at Metro in Chicago. The concert, amid the band's Dreamland Tour, featured music from Glass Animals' three full-length albums, including the double-platinum hit song "Heat Waves."

H.E.R.: The Academy and GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter performed at the iconic Apollo theater in New York City on November 2. The exclusive concert, which featured H.E.R. performing music from her recently released Back of My Mind album, marked her first performance at the venue.

J Balvin: The global ambassador of reggaeton recorded an exclusive show at Avant Gardner in New York City on September 16. The GRAMMY® Award winner performed his worldwide hits as well as music from his upcoming album often heard on Pandora's No. 1 Latin station, El Pulso.

J. Cole: The five-time platinum rapper, singer, songwriter and producer performed at the Roxy in Los Angeles on October 23. J. Cole performed songs from his latest album, The Off-Season, as well as fan favorites amid his The Off-Season Tour.

Jason Aldean: Country music superstar Jason Aldean performed a special concert at Nashville's Marathon Music Works on November 12. Aldean performed new tracks from his tenth studio album, MACON, on the day of its release.

Kane Brown: The multi-platinum award-winning country sensation gave an exclusive look into his Blessed and Free Tour with a special performance during rehearsals on August 19 at Nashville Municipal Auditorium, performing songs straight off his tour setlist, including several chart-topping hits.

Kenny Chesney: The eight-time Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year gave an intimate concert at the Key West Theater in Key West, FL, on September 30, marking his only concert this year which preceded his wildly anticipated Here and Now 2022 Stadium Tour.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: Taking the stage at Tipitina's - one of the best-known clubs and favorite local music venues in New Orleans - on November 13, this performance came on the heels of the release of the band's new album, The Future. The setlist punctuated their greatest hits with some of the aforementioned new material.

Shaggy: The multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning reggae icon and host of the Shaggy's Yaad radio show on SiriusXM FLY (Ch. 47) performed an exclusive show on an outdoor stage at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY, on August 26.

The Go-Go's: 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Go-Go's brought their live show back to the stage where it all began at LA's Whiskey a Go Go on December 14. Rooted in music history as groundbreakers and pop phenomenon, the group was born out of the Los Angeles punk scene and became the first all-female band writing their own material and playing their own instruments to top the US Billboard album chart with their multi-platinum debut, Beauty and the Beat.

twenty one pilots: The GRAMMY® Award-winning duo performed an intimate show at the Newport Music Hall in their hometown of Columbus, OH, on September 8. Ahead of their sold-out Takeøver Tour, twenty one pilots performed some of their biggest songs to date, including selections from their acclaimed new album, Scaled and Icy.