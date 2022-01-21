Log in
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
Sirius XM : Revisit your favorite '60s flicks & take your pick of the top 60 soundtrack songs

01/21/2022 | 01:03pm EST
The music of the '60s did more than dominate the radio airwaves - it also transformed the film world with iconic artists creating theme songs and other cinematic hits. Grab your popcorn and rewatch your favorite flicks to select your top 60 favorite '60s movie songs. Vote for classic tracks like "The Pink Panther Theme" by Henry Mancini and "What's New Pussycat" by Tom Jones and then hear the winners counted down on air.

Vote below for your favorite '60s Movie Songs, then tune in for the Top 60 results on March 8 at 2pm ET on '60s Gold (Ch. 73) and on the SXM app.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 18:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 661 M - -
Net income 2021 1 291 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 510 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 1,12%
Capitalization 24 157 M 24 157 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,77x
EV / Sales 2022 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,04 $
Average target price 7,35 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Senior Director & Vice President-Finance
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-4.88%24 157
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.7.35%854
STINGRAY GROUP INC.8.17%425
HT&E LIMITED-4.76%400
AUDACY, INC.-12.45%308
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-7.47%193