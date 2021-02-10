Log in
Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sirius XM : Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces nominees for 2021 induction on VOLUME

02/10/2021 | 08:44am EST
This morning, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced nominees for 2021 Induction. The nominees were announced on Rock Hall social channels and live on the VOLUME (Ch. 106) morning show, Feedback, with hosts Nik Carter and Lori Majewski.

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees are:

Mary J. Blige

Kate Bush

Devo

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go's

Iron Maiden

JAY-Z

Chaka Khan

Carole King

Fela Kuti

LL Cool J

New York Dolls

Rage Against the Machine

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Dionne Warwick

Hear reactions from the nominees and music industry experts on VOLUME throughout the day.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Seven out of 16 of the nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Iron Maiden, JAY-Z, Carole King (as a performer), Fela Kuti, and Dionne Warwick. Chaka Khan was previously nominated both solo and with the band Rufus. If elected, Carole King and Tina Turner will become the second and third female artists inducted twice, following Stevie Nicks' 2019 election. If Foo Fighters are inducted, Dave Grohl will also become a twice-inducted performer.

'This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates,' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes said. 'These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them.'

Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist's musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame offers fans the opportunity to participate in the Induction selection process with a fan vote. Today through April 30, fans can vote every day at rockhall.com or the Museum in Cleveland. The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a 'fans' ballot' that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2021 Inductees.

Inductees will be announced in May 2021. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony will take place in Cleveland, OH this fall. Details and ticket sale information will be announced later.

Select Rock Hall donors and members get exclusive Induction ticket opportunities. Donate or join by Monday, May 31, 2021 to be eligible. Visit rockhall.com/support to learn more.

Follow the Rock Hall on Facebook (@rockandrollhalloffame), Twitter, and Instagram (@rockhall for both) and join the conversation at #RockHall2021. Visit the Rock Hall to cast your vote in person. The Museum is open daily with advance tickets required and available at rockhall.com.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 13:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
