Sirius XM : Rock out to Avril Lavigne's ‘Small Stage Series' concert at The Roxy on SiriusXM

Eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum singer Avril Lavigne performed an invitation-only concert at The Roxy in Los Angeles for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series on February 25 - and you can listen to the unforgettable performance on the SXM App starting March 2. During the show, Machine Gun Kelly rocked out onstage with Lavigne as well.

Additionally, select songs from the show will air across eight SiriusXM music channels: SiriusXM Hits 1 (Ch. 2), Alt Nation (Ch. 36), Pop Rocks (Ch. 12), The Pulse (Ch. 5), Pop2k (Ch. 10), 10s Spot (Ch. 11), Pandora Now (Ch. 3) and The Emo Project (Ch. 713).

Related: Listen as John Mayer performs and helps a fan at his Small Stage Series concert

The special performance coincided with the release of Avril Lavigne's seventh studio album, Love Sux, her debut full-length on Travis Barker's DTA Records. The concert featured Lavigne performing music from Love Sux, including her hit single "Bite Me," "Love It When You Hate Me," featuring Blackbear, as well as fan favorites.

SiriusXM and Pandora'sSmall Stage Series features performances with premier artists spanning music genres and styles, and comedy, and held in small iconic venues. SiriusXM and Pandora launched its Small Stage Series in August 2021 and to date has announced performances by Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Dave Matthews, Ed Sheeran, Glass Animals, The Go-Go's, H.E.R., J Balvin, J. Cole, Jason Aldean, John Mayer, John Mulaney, Kane Brown, Kenny Chesney, Michael Che, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Old Dominion, Shaggy and Twenty One Pilots.

Related: Look back at previous Small Stage Series shows featuring the biggest stars

For more information about the Small Stage Series, click here.