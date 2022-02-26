Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Sirius XM : Rock out to Avril Lavigne's ‘Small Stage Series' concert at The Roxy on SiriusXM

02/26/2022 | 05:31pm EST
Eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum singer Avril Lavigne performed an invitation-only concert at The Roxy in Los Angeles for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series on February 25 - and you can listen to the unforgettable performance on the SXM App starting March 2. During the show, Machine Gun Kelly rocked out onstage with Lavigne as well.

Additionally, select songs from the show will air across eight SiriusXM music channels: SiriusXM Hits 1 (Ch. 2), Alt Nation (Ch. 36), Pop Rocks (Ch. 12), The Pulse (Ch. 5), Pop2k (Ch. 10), 10s Spot (Ch. 11), Pandora Now (Ch. 3) and The Emo Project (Ch. 713).

Related: Listen as John Mayer performs and helps a fan at his Small Stage Series concert

The special performance coincided with the release of Avril Lavigne's seventh studio album, Love Sux, her debut full-length on Travis Barker's DTA Records. The concert featured Lavigne performing music from Love Sux, including her hit single "Bite Me," "Love It When You Hate Me," featuring Blackbear, as well as fan favorites.

SiriusXM and Pandora'sSmall Stage Series features performances with premier artists spanning music genres and styles, and comedy, and held in small iconic venues. SiriusXM and Pandora launched its Small Stage Series in August 2021 and to date has announced performances by Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Dave Matthews, Ed Sheeran, Glass Animals, The Go-Go's, H.E.R., J Balvin, J. Cole, Jason Aldean, John Mayer, John Mulaney, Kane Brown, Kenny Chesney, Michael Che, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Old Dominion, Shaggy and Twenty One Pilots.

Related: Look back at previous Small Stage Series shows featuring the biggest stars

For more information about the Small Stage Series, click here.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2022 22:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 993 M - -
Net income 2022 1 288 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 24 319 M 24 319 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
EV / Sales 2023 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float -
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,16 $
Average target price 7,26 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.99%24 319
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.3.57%833
HT&E LIMITED-8.81%430
AUDACY, INC.14.40%402
STINGRAY GROUP INC.2.44%394
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-3.56%202