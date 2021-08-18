Sirius XM : SXM Original Podcast, Huuuge Fan, hosted by LaChina Robinson, Debuts Weekly Starting Today

Each week Robinson gets a different celebrity to open up about their favorite sports team

Guests include Anthony Ramos, Monica, Drew Carey, Tracey Morgan, Michelle Williams, Michael Bublé, Tim McGraw and many others

Huuuge Fan is now available on all major podcast platforms including the SXM App, Stitcher and Pandora

NEW YORK - August 18, 2021 - SiriusXM announced today that the SXM original podcast Huuuge Fan, hosted by LaChina Robinson, debuts as a weekly series today.

Huuuge Fan features in-depth conversations with some of today's biggest stars of stage and screen - famous actors, musicians and other celebs who are big sports fans - about their favorite team.

Though they spend most of their lives in the spotlight, each episode of Huuuge Fan showcases an aspect of these celebrities' lives that is less often seen, but they are more than happy to share. Listen now at: stitcher.com/show/huuuge-fan

Joining rabid sports fans Tracy Morgan, Ashley Judd, Nelly, Michael Bublé and Tim McGraw as guests on the show are Drew Carey, Monica, Adam Duritz, Michelle Williams, Anthony Ramos and many others.

'The conversations we have with guests of Huuuge Fan give us a courtside seat taking in the fandom of A-List celebrities that are just as obsessed with their favorite sports teams as you and me,' said Robinson. 'Through the eyes of the biggest stars we get to ride the wave of fan emotion which includes devastating losses, championship celebrations, superstitions, game day routines, family fan legacies and more.'

The first weekly episode, which debuted today, features a conversation with Emmy-nominated performer Anthony Ramos, who originated the role of Alexander Hamilton's son, Philip, in the Broadway hit musical Hamilton. Ramos, a Brooklyn native, talks about his love for the Nets, from the time Jason Kidd led the team on the court in the Meadowlands of New Jersey to today's Big 3 - Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving - holding court at Barclays Center.

Ramos: 'I got into basketball because I saw Jason Kidd play on TV. I would just see highlights of him, and I was like, 'Yo, I love the way this guy plays the game.' And naturally, I just rooted for the team he was playing for.'

Ramos: 'I met [Kidd] when he was coaching the Bucks, and they were playing against the Nets. I was singing the National Anthem at the game. And my pops was with me at the game and my dad goes something like, 'Mr. Kidd,' called him over. … and I'm like, 'Oh gosh,' like embarrassing me. We took a photo and he signed a basketball and gave it to me. It was fire. And I still got that basketball in my apartment.'

Upcoming episodes of Huuuge Fan will feature:

Grammy Award-winning singer Monica on the Atlanta Hawks (Aug. 25 debut)

on the Atlanta Hawks (Aug. 25 debut) Actor/comedian Drew Carey on the Cleveland Indians (Sep. 1)

on the Cleveland Indians (Sep. 1) Actor Yvette Nicole Brown on the Cleveland Cavaliers (Sep. 8)

on the Cleveland Cavaliers (Sep. 8) Mel C. of the Spice Girls on Liverpool F.C. (Sep. 15)

of the Spice Girls on Liverpool F.C. (Sep. 15) Death Cab for Cutie lead singer Ben Gibbard on the Seattle Mariners (Sep. 22)

on the Seattle Mariners (Sep. 22) Actor Michelle Williams on the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Sky (Sep. 29)

on the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Sky (Sep. 29) Pat Carney of the Black Keys on the Cleveland Indians (Oct. 6)

of the Black Keys on the Cleveland Indians (Oct. 6) Actors Jenna and Bodhi Elfman on the L.A. Dodgers (Oct. 13)

on the L.A. Dodgers (Oct. 13) Counting Crows front man Adam Duritz on the Golden State Warriors (Oct. 20)

Early pilot episodes of Huuuge Fan, also available now, feature interviews Michael Bublé, a lifelong fan of the Vancouver Canucks, Tracy Morgan, who proudly talks about his New York Giants, Ashley Judd on the Kentucky Wildcats, and others - all with great stories about the kind of die-hard love for a sports team that so many of us can relate to.

Huuuge Fan is available to podcast listeners on the SXM App, Pandora, Stitcher and other major podcast platforms. SXM Media is the exclusive advertising and sales representative for the podcast.

The podcast features original music composed and performed by The Budos Band.

LaChina Robinson was a college basketball standout at Wake Forest who has served as a host and analyst for ESPN for over a decade. She is one of the most recognizable faces in college and professional basketball and has spent a majority of her time covering the WNBA and women's NCAA hoops. As host of Huuuge Fan LaChina brings the unique perspective of someone who has seen sports through the eyes of a player, a fan and an expert analyst.

