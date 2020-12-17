Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sirius XM : See the moving message in MercyMe's ‘Say I Won't' during a special lyric video premiere

12/17/2020 | 01:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In celebration of MercyMe's powerful new song, 'Say I Won't,' The Message (Ch. 63) is sharing an early premiere of the song's lyric video, which fans can watch below.

Recently named Billboard's Top Christian Artist of the 2010s, the band is excited to exclusively premiere the lyric video for their brand-new song 'Say I Won't' a whole day before its widespread release. The video features appearances from TobyMac, Olympic gold medalist figure skater Scott Hamilton, Pittsburgh Steeler QB Ben Roethlisburger, longtime Miami Heat coach and president Pat Riley, and college football coach Hugh Freeze. The powerful song was inspired by the story of Gary Miracle, who worked with the band for many years on the road and lost both arms and legs in January of 2020 after falling into septic shock. His story is one of strength and profound faith, and the lyrics in the song capture the depth of Miracle's suffering, while shining light on God's ability to turn any tragedy into a stunning victory through perseverance. Regardless of one's faith, the video a must-watch for anyone looking for a little hope this year.

Hailing from MercyMe's new album inhale (exhale) coming spring 2021, 'Say I Won't' is airing now on SiriusXM The Message! Hear more of The Message below, and for information about how you can help MercyMe cover some of Gary Miracle's tremendous medical costs, click HERE.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 18:40:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
01:41pSIRIUS XM : See the moving message in MercyMe's ‘Say I Won't' during a spe..
PU
12:45pSIRIUS XM : Hear live play-by-play coverage of the college bowl games on SiriusX..
PU
12:25pSIRIUS XM : Get your fix of non-partisan political talk during two new shows on ..
PU
11:13aSIRIUS XM : Get in the holiday spirit with an Alicia Keys performance to warm yo..
PU
10:37aSIRIUS XM : Relive iconic hometown holiday Grateful Dead performances during thi..
PU
10:07aSIRIUS XM : Check out the ‘Class of 2020' featuring artists SiriusXM helpe..
PU
10:07aSIRIUS XM : Meet SiriusXM's ‘Future Five for 2021,' the artists predicted ..
PU
10:07aSIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Reveals 'Future Five for 2021' and Welcomes 'The Class of 2..
PR
08:49aSIRIUS XM : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Sirius XM Holdings' Price Target to $7.50 Fro..
MT
12/16SIRIUS XM : Let U2 X-Radio light your way through 2020 with exclusive holiday sp..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 925 M - -
Net income 2020 1 062 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 030 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,8x
Yield 2020 0,83%
Capitalization 27 069 M 27 069 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,43x
EV / Sales 2021 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 4 534
Free-Float 24,4%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7,10 $
Last Close Price 6,37 $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James E. Meyer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Jennifer C. Witz President-Sales, Marketing & Operations
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-10.91%27 069
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-20.68%689
STINGRAY GROUP INC.-8.82%374
HT&E LIMITED5.01%362
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-50.86%322
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-47.58%165
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ