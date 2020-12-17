Sirius XM : See the moving message in MercyMe's ‘Say I Won't' during a special lyric video premiere

In celebration of MercyMe's powerful new song, 'Say I Won't,' The Message (Ch. 63) is sharing an early premiere of the song's lyric video, which fans can watch below.

Recently named Billboard's Top Christian Artist of the 2010s, the band is excited to exclusively premiere the lyric video for their brand-new song 'Say I Won't' a whole day before its widespread release. The video features appearances from TobyMac, Olympic gold medalist figure skater Scott Hamilton, Pittsburgh Steeler QB Ben Roethlisburger, longtime Miami Heat coach and president Pat Riley, and college football coach Hugh Freeze. The powerful song was inspired by the story of Gary Miracle, who worked with the band for many years on the road and lost both arms and legs in January of 2020 after falling into septic shock. His story is one of strength and profound faith, and the lyrics in the song capture the depth of Miracle's suffering, while shining light on God's ability to turn any tragedy into a stunning victory through perseverance. Regardless of one's faith, the video a must-watch for anyone looking for a little hope this year.

Hailing from MercyMe's new album inhale (exhale) coming spring 2021, 'Say I Won't' is airing now on SiriusXM The Message!