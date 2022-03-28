Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Sirius XM : Share your favorite memories of Taylor Hawkins during Lithium's live call-in special

03/28/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
Foo Fighters fans and music lovers around the world are still reeling after the sudden loss of the band's drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who passed away on Friday ahead of a performance at Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia.Continue keeping Hawkins' life and hard-rocking legacy alive as special guests and fans come together for the live call-in Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show with Kat Corbett and Mark Hamilton on Lithium (Ch. 34) on March 28 at 6pm. Have a story to share? Call Lithium with your fondest memories of Hawkins at 877-652-7726.

Additionally, catch the special again on March 29 at 9am and March 30 at 12am ET, or anytime on the SXM App by searching "Taylor Hawkins."

Related: SiriusXM remembers Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

In the days since Hawkins' death, tributes have been flooding social media, with fans - including those lucky enough to see him perform for the last time on March 20 at Lollapalooza Argentina and even meet him in the case of 9-year-old fan Emma Sofia, who performed an impromptu drum session outside Hawkins' hotel in Paraguay- family members and frequent collaborators alike reflecting on the impact Hawkins had on their lives and love of music.

Last month, the band joined forces with SiriusXM again to relaunch their channel, Foo Fighters Radio, in celebration of the release of their horror-comedy film, Studio 666. The channel featured insight into all of Foo Fighters' albums, the stories behind some of their biggest songs, a behind-the-scenes interview about the making of their movie, special commentary from Hawkins and the other band members, and much more. Prior to that, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Paul McCartney during the 2021 ceremony and also served as the first to play Madison Square Garden again after Covid shutdowns put live music on hold.

Hawkins also spent some quality time with Alt Nation (Ch. 36) at BottleRock Napa Valley in 2019 ahead of a performance with his band Chevy Metal, which he described as his "drum gym" to keep his drumming chops in line and an opportunity to "make love to the music I grew up with." He also shared sage advice for up-and-coming rockers in terms of both what to do and what not to do.

"Kids will come up to me and say 'we want to be rock stars, what should we do?' And they're 12, 13 or something," Hawkins recalled. "You should write songs, definitely, but you should also start a cover band, because if you know a bunch of covers, people will actually want you to play at their keg parties … You get inside these great songs like 'My Sharona' or 'Panama' by Van Halen or 'Turning Japanese' and you learn how to write songs."

In terms of off-limits covers, however? Led Zeppelin.

Revisit the full interview below where Hawkins talks introducing kids to music, Queen and more.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 19:00:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
