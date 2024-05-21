SiriusXM listeners nationwide get the live broadcast of the Indy 500 on May 26

James Hinchcliffe will host special SiriusXM show from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Carb Day, May 24

Diplo's Revolution channel will air DJ sets from Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit on May 27

SiriusXM app to feature special race hub page offering listeners easy access to Indy 500 race coverage, driver interviews and more; SiriusXM is co-sponsoring three cars in the field for Sunday's race

NEW YORK - May 21, 2024 - SiriusXM announced today extensive programming plans for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

SiriusXM listeners will have access to the live call of the race from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26. Pre-race coverage begins at 11 am ET on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (SiriusXM channel 218) and NBC Sports Audio (SiriusXM channel 85). Both channels are available to subscribers nationwide in their cars and on the SiriusXM app.

SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation will also air live coverage of the Indianapolis 500 Miller Lite Carb Day Practice session on Friday at 11 am ET.

Following the practice session, fans at the racetrack can watch a special SiriusXM show broadcast from the SiriusXM set outside the Pagoda at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of the Miller Lite Carb Day festivities. From 1:15 - 2:15 pm ET, James Hinchcliffe - a six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES race winner who has competed in the Indy 500 11 times - will host his podcast, Off Track with Hinch and Rossi. Hinchcliffe's regular co-host for the podcast, Alexander Rossi, will be in the field for Sunday's race. The show will be available on the SiriusXM app and other podcast platforms.

In the days leading up to the race, the SiriusXM app will feature a special "Greatest Day in Motorsports" page that will make it easy for listeners to access Indy 500 race and practice coverage, driver interviews from media day and more.

SiriusXM will be co-sponsoring three cars from the Meyer Shank Racing Team in this Sunday's Indianapolis 500 field. The SiriusXM colors will adorn the No. 60 AutoNation/SiriusXM Honda of Felix Rosenqvist in addition to the No. 66 AutoNation/Arctic Wolf Honda of Tom Blomqvist. SiriusXM will also be on the No. 06 Cleveland-Cliffs Honda of Helio Castroneves, who is racing to be the first ever driver to claim five Indy 500 victories.

On Monday, May 27, Diplo's Revolution (SiriusXM channel 53) will broadcast from the Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit and air performances by Gryffin, Sullivan King and Timmy Trumpet.

SiriusXM's Listen Free event runs from May 23 through June 4, so everyone can listen to the SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation channel and SiriusXM's coverage of the Indianapolis 500. During the Listen Free event, anyone with an inactive satellite radio can tune in and listen to more than 100 SiriusXM channels for free in their vehicle, no subscription required. Click here to learn more.

