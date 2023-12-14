Includes every Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) bowl game - including College Football Playoff Semifinals and National Championship - plus FCS Championship, Reece's Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Game

NEW YORK - December 14, 2023 - SiriusXM announced today that it is providing fans with access to 46 games this college football postseason. SiriusXM will carry live play-by-play of every Division I FBS bowl game - including the College Football Playoff Semifinals and National Championship - as well as the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) National Championship game and other postseason All-Star games.

SiriusXM listeners can tune in to all these games in their cars and on the SiriusXM app. A schedule of postseason games - beginning December 16 - and their SiriusXM channel assignments can be found at: https://siriusxm.com/BowlGames.

On New Year's Eve, subscribers can tune in for broadcasts of both College Football Playoff Semifinal games - the Rose Bowl presented by Prudential featuring #1 Michigan vs. #4 Alabama (5 pm ET), followed by #2 Washington vs. #3 Texas in the Allstate Sugar Bowl (8:45 pm ET). On January 8, listeners will get live play-by-play as the winners of those two games face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston (7:30 pm ET). For these games the ESPN Radio broadcast will air on SiriusXM channel 80 and team broadcasts can be found on SiriusXM channels 81, 82 or 84.

SiriusXM will carry Westwood One's broadcast of the FCS Football Championship on January 7 (1:30 pm ET). The FCS Football Championship game will feature the winners of this weekend's semifinal games - South Dakota vs. Albany and North Dakota St. vs. Montana.

SiriusXM will also air other postseason All-Star football games of interest, including the East-West Shrine Bowl, (Feb. 1 at 8 pm ET), the Reese's Senior Bowl (Feb. 3 at 1:30 pm ET) and the All-American Bowl, which will be played by the best high school players from around the country (Jan. 6 at 1 pm ET).

SiriusXM will carry the official radio broadcasts for many of the schools playing in Division I FBS bowl games through its agreement with LEARFIELD or individual universities. Twenty-three of the bowl game broadcasts - including the College Football Playoff Semifinals and College Football Playoff National Championship - are produced and provided by ESPN Radio or an affiliate. Other broadcast providers are Bowl Season Radio and Touchdown Radio.

Throughout the season, SiriusXM also offers fans the most in-depth radio coverage of the college game with daily talk, up-to-the-moment news and expert analysis on six college sports-focused channels - SiriusXM College Sports Radio (channel 84), SiriusXM ACC Radio (channel 371), SiriusXM Big Ten Radio (channel 372), SiriusXM Pac-12 Radio (channel 373), SiriusXM SEC Radio (channel 374) and SiriusXM Big 12 Radio (channel 375).

December 14, 2023