    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
Sirius XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's Basketball Power Rankings (01/18/22)

01/18/2022 | 12:10pm EST
Pete Pistone and the rest of the SiriusXM Big Ten Radio team will unveil Power Rankings each week of the college basketball season. Check out this week's edition of basketball Power Rankings below, and listen to SiriusXM Big Ten Radio (Ch. 372) on the SXM App now.

A major upset in the Big Ten was a mid-January jolt to the conference. It was also a week that saw some teams make strides forward while others fell back. Here's how the SiriusXM Big Ten Radio team voted for this week's edition of the Power Rankings:

1. ILLINOIS@IlliniMBB

The Fighting Illini ended last week with a still perfect Big Ten record, but that changed on Monday with a tough double-OT loss to Purdue.

2. WISCONSIN@BadgerMBB

Badgers getting some all-around contributions aside from superstar Johnny Davis.

3. PURDUE@BoilerBall

Boilermakers big win at Illinois to start the week will surely move them up in next week's rankings.

4. MICHIGAN STATE@MSU_Basketball

Tom Izzo said it was inevitable for Michigan State to lose against Northwestern considering how his team has played of late.

5. OHIO STATE@OhioStateHoops

The Buckeyes are playing solid basketball once again.

6. INDIANA @IndianaMBB

Mike Woodson would like to see a more consistent nightly effort from his entire squad.

7. IOWA@IowaHoops

The Hawkeyes have shown some scrap in their recent outings.

8. RUTGERS@RutgersMBB

The Scarlet Knights are trying to find a rhythm to string together some victories during this busy winter stretch.

9. MINNESOTA@GopherMBB

Getting a bit tougher for the Gophers to find victories like Minnesota did earlier in the season.

10. MICHIGAN @umichbball

Wolverines are looking to get back to full song after a Covid-19 interruption to Michigan's season.

11. PENN STATE@PennStateMBB

Not an easy out on any given night for the Nittany Lions.

12. NORTHWESTERN@NUMensBBall

Wildcats needed their upset win at Michigan State to reinstate some confidence in Northwestern's season.

13. MARYLAND@TerrapinHoops

Still looking for a sustainable spark to get things headed back in the right direction.

14. NEBRASKA@HuskerHoops

It's been a cold, hard winter on the court for the Corn Huskers.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 17:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 660 M - -
Net income 2021 1 298 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 504 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 24 717 M 24 717 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,84x
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float -
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,18 $
Average target price 7,35 $
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Senior Director & Vice President-Finance
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.68%24 717
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.10.71%877
STINGRAY GROUP INC.8.45%425
HT&E LIMITED-2.86%405
AUDACY, INC.-3.50%339
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-2.49%203