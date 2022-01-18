Sirius XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's Basketball Power Rankings (01/18/22)

Pete Pistone and the rest of the SiriusXM Big Ten Radio team will unveil Power Rankings each week of the college basketball season. Check out this week's edition of basketball Power Rankings below, and listen to SiriusXM Big Ten Radio (Ch. 372) on the SXM App now.

A major upset in the Big Ten was a mid-January jolt to the conference. It was also a week that saw some teams make strides forward while others fell back. Here's how the SiriusXM Big Ten Radio team voted for this week's edition of the Power Rankings:

1. ILLINOIS@IlliniMBB

The Fighting Illini ended last week with a still perfect Big Ten record, but that changed on Monday with a tough double-OT loss to Purdue.

2. WISCONSIN@BadgerMBB

Badgers getting some all-around contributions aside from superstar Johnny Davis.

3. PURDUE@BoilerBall

Boilermakers big win at Illinois to start the week will surely move them up in next week's rankings.

4. MICHIGAN STATE@MSU_Basketball

Tom Izzo said it was inevitable for Michigan State to lose against Northwestern considering how his team has played of late.

5. OHIO STATE@OhioStateHoops

The Buckeyes are playing solid basketball once again.

6. INDIANA @IndianaMBB

Mike Woodson would like to see a more consistent nightly effort from his entire squad.

7. IOWA@IowaHoops

The Hawkeyes have shown some scrap in their recent outings.

8. RUTGERS@RutgersMBB

The Scarlet Knights are trying to find a rhythm to string together some victories during this busy winter stretch.

9. MINNESOTA@GopherMBB

Getting a bit tougher for the Gophers to find victories like Minnesota did earlier in the season.

10. MICHIGAN @umichbball

Wolverines are looking to get back to full song after a Covid-19 interruption to Michigan's season.

11. PENN STATE@PennStateMBB

Not an easy out on any given night for the Nittany Lions.

12. NORTHWESTERN@NUMensBBall

Wildcats needed their upset win at Michigan State to reinstate some confidence in Northwestern's season.

13. MARYLAND@TerrapinHoops

Still looking for a sustainable spark to get things headed back in the right direction.

14. NEBRASKA@HuskerHoops

It's been a cold, hard winter on the court for the Corn Huskers.