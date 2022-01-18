Sirius XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's Basketball Power Rankings (01/18/22)

Pete Pistone and the rest of the SiriusXM Big Ten Radio team will unveil Power Rankings each week of the college basketball season. Check out this week's edition of basketball Power Rankings below, and listen to SiriusXM Big Ten Radio (Ch. 372) on the SXM App now.
A major upset in the Big Ten was a mid-January jolt to the conference. It was also a week that saw some teams make strides forward while others fell back. Here's how the SiriusXM Big Ten Radio team voted for this week's edition of the Power Rankings:
1. ILLINOIS@IlliniMBB
The Fighting Illini ended last week with a still perfect Big Ten record, but that changed on Monday with a tough double-OT loss to Purdue.
2. WISCONSIN@BadgerMBB
Badgers getting some all-around contributions aside from superstar Johnny Davis.
3. PURDUE@BoilerBall
Boilermakers big win at Illinois to start the week will surely move them up in next week's rankings.
4. MICHIGAN STATE@MSU_Basketball
Tom Izzo said it was inevitable for Michigan State to lose against Northwestern considering how his team has played of late.
5. OHIO STATE@OhioStateHoops
The Buckeyes are playing solid basketball once again.
6. INDIANA @IndianaMBB
Mike Woodson would like to see a more consistent nightly effort from his entire squad.
7. IOWA@IowaHoops
The Hawkeyes have shown some scrap in their recent outings.
8. RUTGERS@RutgersMBB
The Scarlet Knights are trying to find a rhythm to string together some victories during this busy winter stretch.
9. MINNESOTA@GopherMBB
Getting a bit tougher for the Gophers to find victories like Minnesota did earlier in the season.
10. MICHIGAN @umichbball
Wolverines are looking to get back to full song after a Covid-19 interruption to Michigan's season.
11. PENN STATE@PennStateMBB
Not an easy out on any given night for the Nittany Lions.
12. NORTHWESTERN@NUMensBBall
Wildcats needed their upset win at Michigan State to reinstate some confidence in Northwestern's season.
13. MARYLAND@TerrapinHoops
Still looking for a sustainable spark to get things headed back in the right direction.
14. NEBRASKA@HuskerHoops
It's been a cold, hard winter on the court for the Corn Huskers.