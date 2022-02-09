Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Sirius XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's Basketball Power Rankings (02/08/22)

02/09/2022 | 10:39am EST
Pete Pistone and the rest of the SiriusXM Big Ten Radio team will unveil Power Rankings each week of the college basketball season. Check out this week's edition of basketball Power Rankings below, and listen to SiriusXM Big Ten Radio (Ch. 372) on the SXM App now.

There are some huge matchups on the horizon after last week's games set the stage for the closing run of the Big Ten Basketball regular season. Here's how the SiriusXM Big Ten Radio team voted for this week's edition of the Power Rankings:

1. ILLINOIS@IlliniMBB

The Fighting Illini are rolling into being one of the forces in all of college basketball, led last week by the play of Kofi Cockburn.

2. PURDUE@BoilerBall

It's been a solid hot streak for Purdue, which hasn't lost a game since back on January 20.

3. WISCONSIN@BadgerMBB

Big week for the Badgers that starts with a matchup against Michigan State.

4. OHIO STATE@OhioStateHoops

The Buckeyes lost a game to the weather last week, and that will add to a busy and tough schedule down the stretch when it's made up.

5. MICHIGAN STATE@MSU_Basketball

After starting the season 5-0 in conference play, Michigan State is just .500 in the Spartans' last six games.

6. INDIANA @IndianaMBB

A pair of losses at home has the Hoosiers going the wrong way, and Indiana will have to get things right now on the road.

7. MICHIGAN @umichbball

A tough schedule for Michigan this week with three conference games on its slate.

8. RUTGERS@RutgersMBB

An overtime loss at Northwestern followed by a home win against Michigan State continued the roller coaster Rutgers season.

9. IOWA@IowaHoops

Outside shooting, especially from behind the three-point line, has hindered the Hawkeyes.

10. NORTHWESTERN@NUMensBBall

A couple of wins last week has Northwestern coach Chris Collins feeling better about his team that continues to play hard.

11. PENN STATE@PennStateMBB

The Nittany Lions are another team that plays better than its record may indicate.

12. MARYLAND@TerrapinHoops

Three straight losses heading into the week have amplified the head coaching search for Maryland.

13. MINNESOTA@GopherMBB

The Golden Gophers are in a very rough patch and have gone 1-9 coming into this week's play.

14. NEBRASKA@HuskerHoops

The prospect of a winless Big Ten season continues to grow for Nebraska after a 24-point home loss to Northwestern last Sunday.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 15:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
