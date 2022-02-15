Sirius XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's Basketball Power Rankings (02/15/22)

Pete Pistone and the rest of the SiriusXM Big Ten Radio team will unveil Power Rankings each week of the college basketball season. Check out this week's edition of basketball Power Rankings below, and listen to SiriusXM Big Ten Radio (Ch. 372) on the SXM App now.

The final weeks of the regular season are here, and the top of the Big Ten basketball standings is wide open. Here's how the SiriusXM Big Ten Radio team voted for this week's edition of the Power Rankings:

1. ILLINOIS@IlliniMBB

The Fighting Illini had a difficult week, splitting with a loss on the road to Purdue and then hanging on to beat Northwestern at home.

2. PURDUE@BoilerBall

The Boilermakers' big win against Illinois led to less than average efforts versus Michigan State and Maryland.

3. WISCONSIN@BadgerMBB

The Badgers started the week on a high note, beating Michigan State on the road, only to follow up with a home loss against a hot Rutgers squad.

4. MICHIGAN STATE@MSU_Basketball

Still an up and down Spartans effort, including a split with Wisconsin and Indiana last week.

5. IOWA@IowaHoops

All of a sudden, the Hawkeyes are on fire with a pair of solid wins against Maryland and Nebraska last week.

6. OHIO STATE@OhioStateHoops

The Buckeyes lost on the road to Rutgers but rebounded the next time out with a win against arch-rival Michigan.

7. RUTGERS@RutgersMBB

Here come the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers put wins on the board against both Ohio State and Wisconsin last week.

8. MICHIGAN @umichbball

A busy slate for Michigan as they play catch-up from cancellations and the Wolverines went 2-1 last week.

9. INDIANA @IndianaMBB

Two road losses against Northwestern and Michigan State have the Hoosiers reeling.

10. NORTHWESTERN@NUMensBBall

The Wildcats are still very competitive with a win at home against Indiana followed by a hard-fought loss to Illinois in Champaign.

11. PENN STATE@PennStateMBB

A couple of losses to Michigan and Minnesota kept the Nittany Lions going in the wrong direction.

12. MARYLAND@TerrapinHoops

The Terms were blown out by Iowa and then went to Purdue for its 14th loss of the season,

13. MINNESOTA@GopherMBB

A split for the Gophers last week with a road loss to Nebraska and then a home win against Penn State.

14. NEBRASKA@HuskerHoops

The Huskers did finally get a conference win against Minnesota but followed that with a loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.