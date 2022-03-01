Sirius XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's Basketball Power Rankings (03/01/22)

Pete Pistone and the rest of the SiriusXM Big Ten Radio team will unveil Power Rankings each week of the college basketball season. Check out this week's edition of basketball Power Rankings below, and listen to SiriusXM Big Ten Radio (Ch. 372) on the SXM App now.

The Big Ten Basketball regular season heads into the final week before conference tournament time. Here's how the SiriusXM Big Ten Radio team voted for this week's edition of the Power Rankings:

1. ILLINOIS@IlliniMBB

A loss to Ohio State at home was surprising but the Illini are still formidable and close out in Champaign with Penn State and Iowa.

2. PURDUE@BoilerBall

The Boilermakers look at having at least a share of the Big Ten title with victories over Wisconsin and Indiana.

3. WISCONSIN@BadgerMBB

The Badgers can win the conference crown outright if they run the table the rest of the way, beating Purdue and Nebraska.

4. IOWA@IowaHoops

The Hawkeyes have won seven of eight games and have Michigan and Illinois to end the regular season.

5. OHIO STATE@OhioStateHoops

Three straight home games close out the campaign for Ohio State with Nebraska, Michigan State, and Michigan coming to Columbus.

6. MICHIGAN STATE @MSU_Basketball

A big win at home against Purdue could be the catalyst Michigan State needs to end the regular season schedule strong.

7. RUTGERS@RutgersMBB

The Scarlet Knights have slumped recently and need to get two more wins in the regular season to feel secure about NCAA Tournament hopes.

8. MICHIGAN @umichbball

The Wolverines split their games last week with Michigan State, Iowa, and Ohio State left on the regular-season calendar.

9. INDIANA @IndianaMBB

Ohio State escaped Bloomington with a win that was a golden opportunity for the Hoosiers to score a valuable victory.

10. MARYLAND@TerrapinHoops

A big win over Ohio State showed there is still life left in this Maryland squad.

11. PENN STATE@PennStateMBB

A gut punch to the Nittany Lions to have Nebraska come to Happy Valley and walk off with a 93-70 win.

12. NORTHWESTERN@NUMensBBall

There have been promising moments this season for the Wildcats, but the end of the regular season has gone in the wrong direction.

13. MINNESOTA@GopherMBB

The Gophers would like to head into the conference tournament with a little optimism by scoring one more regular-season upset.

14. NEBRASKA@HuskerHoops

Despite the tough sledding in Lincoln this year, Fred Hoiberg will be back to coach the Huskers again next season.