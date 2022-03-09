Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's Basketball Power Rankings (03/09/22)

03/09/2022 | 12:52pm EST
Pete Pistone and the rest of the SiriusXM Big Ten Radio team will unveil Power Rankings each week of the college basketball season. Check out this week's edition of basketball Power Rankings below, and listen to SiriusXM Big Ten Radio (Ch. 372) on the SXM App now.

The Big Ten Basketball regular season is in the rearview mirror. Here's how the SiriusXM Big Ten Radio team voted for this week's edition of the Power Rankings heading into the conference tournament in Indianapolis:

1. ILLINOIS@IlliniMBB

The Fighting Illini held off Penn State and then beat Iowa in the regular-season finale to capture a share of the conference title.

2. PURDUE@BoilerBall

Yes, Purdue did not win even a piece of the Big Ten regular-season crown. But overall the strength of this Boilermakers team is still very formidable.

3. WISCONSIN@BadgerMBB

The Badgers certainly deserve accolades for sharing the regular-season title with Illinois, and Greg Gard is definitely a worthy recipient of "Coach of the Year."

4. IOWA@IowaHoops

The Hawkeyes beat Michigan and then gave Illinois all it could handle in the regular-season finale.

5. OHIO STATE@OhioStateHoops

A 1-2 week including a loss to Nebraska does not have the Buckeyes heading in the right direction around tournament time.

6. MICHIGAN @umichbball

Wins and losses have been equally distributed to the Wolverines' record as this team tries to find some traction coming into the tournament.

7. MICHIGAN STATE @MSU_Basketball

The Spartans have lost seven of their last 10 games and are in desperate need of March magic to have any chance of making some tournament noise.

8. RUTGERS@RutgersMBB

The Scarlet Knights are the No. 4 team in the conference tournament but remain definitely on the bubble for the NCAA tourney.

9. INDIANA @IndianaMBB

A loss to Rutgers might have been the bubble buster for Indiana's tournament hopes.

10. MARYLAND@TerrapinHoops

The Terrapins hope to salvage a disappointing season by playing spoiler in Indianapolis.

11. PENN STATE@PennStateMBB

A 0-2 week with losses against Illinois and Rutgers ended the regular season for the Nittany Lions.

12. NORTHWESTERN@NUMensBBall

There was a time when the Wildcats looked like they could get an NCAA Tournament bid. That's not the case now.

13. MINNESOTA@GopherMBB

Losses on the road to Maryland and Northwestern ended Minnesota's regular season.

14. NEBRASKA@HuskerHoops

A tough season ended on a bright note for Nebraska with three wins over Penn State, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 17:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 993 M - -
Net income 2022 1 288 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 1,44%
Capitalization 25 188 M 25 188 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,85x
EV / Sales 2023 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float 17,8%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,38 $
Average target price 7,26 $
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.0.47%25 188
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.4.41%820
AUDACY, INC.15.95%429
HT&E LIMITED-9.52%421
STINGRAY GROUP INC.-1.72%373
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-3.82%202