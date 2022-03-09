Sirius XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's Basketball Power Rankings (03/09/22)

Pete Pistone and the rest of the SiriusXM Big Ten Radio team will unveil Power Rankings each week of the college basketball season. Check out this week's edition of basketball Power Rankings below, and listen to SiriusXM Big Ten Radio (Ch. 372) on the SXM App now.

The Big Ten Basketball regular season is in the rearview mirror. Here's how the SiriusXM Big Ten Radio team voted for this week's edition of the Power Rankings heading into the conference tournament in Indianapolis:

1. ILLINOIS@IlliniMBB

The Fighting Illini held off Penn State and then beat Iowa in the regular-season finale to capture a share of the conference title.

2. PURDUE@BoilerBall

Yes, Purdue did not win even a piece of the Big Ten regular-season crown. But overall the strength of this Boilermakers team is still very formidable.

3. WISCONSIN@BadgerMBB

The Badgers certainly deserve accolades for sharing the regular-season title with Illinois, and Greg Gard is definitely a worthy recipient of "Coach of the Year."

4. IOWA@IowaHoops

The Hawkeyes beat Michigan and then gave Illinois all it could handle in the regular-season finale.

5. OHIO STATE@OhioStateHoops

A 1-2 week including a loss to Nebraska does not have the Buckeyes heading in the right direction around tournament time.

6. MICHIGAN @umichbball

Wins and losses have been equally distributed to the Wolverines' record as this team tries to find some traction coming into the tournament.

7. MICHIGAN STATE @MSU_Basketball

The Spartans have lost seven of their last 10 games and are in desperate need of March magic to have any chance of making some tournament noise.

8. RUTGERS@RutgersMBB

The Scarlet Knights are the No. 4 team in the conference tournament but remain definitely on the bubble for the NCAA tourney.

9. INDIANA @IndianaMBB

A loss to Rutgers might have been the bubble buster for Indiana's tournament hopes.

10. MARYLAND@TerrapinHoops

The Terrapins hope to salvage a disappointing season by playing spoiler in Indianapolis.

11. PENN STATE@PennStateMBB

A 0-2 week with losses against Illinois and Rutgers ended the regular season for the Nittany Lions.

12. NORTHWESTERN@NUMensBBall

There was a time when the Wildcats looked like they could get an NCAA Tournament bid. That's not the case now.

13. MINNESOTA@GopherMBB

Losses on the road to Maryland and Northwestern ended Minnesota's regular season.

14. NEBRASKA@HuskerHoops

A tough season ended on a bright note for Nebraska with three wins over Penn State, Ohio State and Wisconsin.