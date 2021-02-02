Log in
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
News 


Sirius XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's college basketball power rankings

02/02/2021 | 05:34pm EST
Pete Pistone and the rest of the SiriusXM Big Ten Radio team will unveil Power Rankings each week of the college basketball season. Check out this week's edition of basketball Power Rankings below, and start listening to SiriusXM Big Ten Radio (Ch. 372) on the SiriusXM app now.

The gauntlet that is the Big Ten basketball season rolls on and as the calendar flips to February, the competition within the conference remains intense. Six Big Ten teams are in this week's AP Top 25 and even though Michigan has been idle because of a Covid-19 situation in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines are still highly touted around the country.

Here's how the SiriusXM Big Ten Radio team voted to put together this week's edition of our college basketball rankings:

  1. Michigan@umichbball

Nobody on the Wolverines basketball team has tested positive for the virus, but things were shut down because of issues within the Michigan athletic department. It's meant a two-week hiatus for the team.

WEEK AHEAD: No games scheduled

  1. PURDUE @BoilerBall

A big win at home over Minnesota continued Purdue's blistering pace of late. The Boilermakers have won five of their last six and keep ascending up the standings.

WEEK AHEAD: @Maryland (2/2), Northwestern (2/6)

  1. ILLINOIS@IlliniMBB

A tremendous week for Illinois was highlighted by a giant win at home against Iowa. The Fighting Illini look to have rebounded from some earlier struggles and have now reeled off six wins in their last eight games.

WEEK AHEAD: @Indiana (2/2), Wisconsin (2/6)

  1. OHIO STATE@OhioStateHoops

Wins over Penn State and Michigan State kept the Buckeyes red hot in the dead of winter. Ohio State has been victorious in six of its last seven games with three of those wins coming on the road.

WEEK AHEAD: @Iowa (2/4)

  1. IOWA@IowaHoops

Iowa suffered back-to-back losses to Indiana and Illinois. It was the first time the Hawkeyes lost two consecutive games all season and has suddenly created some doubts about this team's potential for going deep in the NCAA Tournament.

WEEK AHEAD: Ohio State (2/4), @Indiana (2/7)

  1. WISCONSIN@BadgerMBB

A split week for Wisconsin with a loss at Penn State but a win against Maryland; the Badgers have dropped four of their last nine games, a trend that needs to be stopped soon.

WEEK AHEAD: Penn State (2/7), @Illinois (2/6)

  1. MINNESOTA@GopherMBB

The Gophers are skidding a little bit. Their loss to Purdue made it two straight defeats and Minnesota has now dropped four of its last five contests.

WEEK AHEAD: @Rutgers (2/4)

  1. MARYLAND@TerrapinHoops

A loss to Wisconsin was the only game Maryland played last week. The Terps find themselves a bubble team right now with some victories needed early this month.

WEEK AHEAD: Purdue (2/2), @Penn State (2/5)

  1. INDIANA@IndianaMBB

The Hoosiers were idle last week but face big contests this week as they square off against Illinois and Iowa.

WEEK AHEAD: Illinois (2/2), Iowa (2/7)

  1. PENN STATE@PennStateMBB

A road loss to Ohio State was followed by a big win over Wisconsin. Penn State has shown a great deal of momentum in the second half of the year and will look to keep riding that wave into the conference tournament.

WEEK AHEAD: @Wisconsin (2/2), Maryland (2/5)

  1. RUTGERS@RutgersMBB

Back-to-back wins over Michigan State and Northwestern ended the month of January on a very positive note for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are back to .500 in conference play at 6-6.

WEEK AHEAD: Minnesota (2/4)

  1. MICHIGAN STATE@MSU_Basketball

The Spartans got back into action after a two-week hiatus, but things went very poorly for Tom Izzo's squad. Losses to Rutgers and Ohio State have Michigan State's NCAA Tournament hopes severely in doubt.

WEEK AHEAD: @Iowa (2/2), Nebraska (2/6)

  1. NORTHWESTERN@NUMensBBall

Make it eight consecutive conference losses to Northwestern after the Wildcats fell to Rutgers; Chris Collins continues to search for a way to stop the free fall.

WEEK AHEAD: @Pursue (2/6)

  1. NEBRASKA@HuskerHoops

If it seems like forever since Nebraska last played a game, you're right. The Huskers finally get back on court this week.

WEEK AHEAD: @Michigan State (2/6)

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 22:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
