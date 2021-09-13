Sirius XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's power rankings – Week 2

Pete Pistone and the rest of the SiriusXM Big Ten Radio team will unveil power rankings each week of the college football season. Check out their 2021 preseason power rankings below, and start listening to SiriusXM Big Ten Radio (Ch. 372) on the SiriusXM app now.It was a wild weekend of college football across the country and the Big Ten was no different with a number of crazy games, exciting finishes, and upsets. Here's how the SXM Big Ten Radio team voted to rank the teams after the second week of the 2021 Big Ten Football season:

1. IOWA

The 10th-ranked University of Iowa football team turned four Cyclone turnovers into 20 points in a 27-17 victory over No. 9 Iowa State on Saturday afternoon in front of a sellout crowd at Jack Trice Stadium.

NEXT: Kent State (September 18)

2. OHIO STATE

After a slow start Saturday, Ohio State and Oregon went back and forth in Top 15 match up in Ohio Stadium. Buckeye quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 472 yards and three touchdowns, but it was not enough to overcome a strong Duck offense that seemed to answer every Buckeye score with one of its own.

NEXT: Tulsa (September 18)

3. PENNSTATE

Quarterback Sean Clifford completed 21 of 29 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown in Penn State's 44-13 victory over Ball State on Saturday. He also added 66 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

NEXT: Auburn (September 18)

4. MICHIGAN

Happy times for Jim Harbaugh and company to start the season. Michigan used a dominant rushing performance to leave Washington in the dust Saturday night, riding the dynamic rushing duo of sophomore Blake Corum and senior Hassan Haskins to a 31-10 victory under the lights at Michigan Stadium.

NEXT: Northern Illinois (September 18)

5. WISCONSIN

Chez Mellusi ran for 144 yards and a touchdown, leading No. 18 Wisconsin to a 34-7 victory over Eastern Michigan on Saturday night. Wisconsin (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten) piled up 352 rushing yards and also dominated on defense against Eastern Michigan (0-2), which had 92 total yards on offense.

NEXT: Notre Dame - Soldier Field, Chicago (September 25)

6. MICHIGAN STATE

Michigan State gained 595 yards of total offense and quarterback Payton Thorne completed 15-of-21 passes for 280 yards and a career-high four touchdowns as the Spartans defeated Youngstown State in the home opener at Spartan Stadium, 42-14.

NEXT: @Miami (September 18)

7. INDIANA

Michael Penix Jr. threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score and Indiana took advantage of two special teams touchdowns and a dominant defense to rout Idaho 56-14.

NEXT: Cincinnati (September 18)

8. MINNESOTA

Treyson Potts picked up for Minnesota where injured star Mo Ibrahim left off, rushing for 178 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start to help fend off Miami of Ohio 31-26 on Saturday.

NEXT: @Colorado (September 18)

9. RUTGERS

Behind a 14-point third quarter, Rutgers football (2-0) defeated Syracuse (1-1), 17-7, on Saturday afternoon at the Carrier Dome. Quarterback Noah Vedral tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jovani Haskins and running back Kyle Monangai scored an 11-yard touchdown run to help the Scarlet Knights to their first 2-0 start since 2014.

NEXT: Delaware (September 18)

10. MARYLAND

Maryland scored early and often and cruised to a 62-0 victory over Howard to move to 2-0 on the season. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was 22-of-27 for 274 yards with three scoring passes.

NEXT: @Illinois (September 17)

11. NEBRASKA

The Nebraska defense produced another strong performance, and Adrian Martinez used several big plays with his arm and legs to lead the Cornhuskers to a 28-3 victory over Buffalo on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

NEXT: @Oklahoma (September 18)

12. PURDUE

Fueled by fourtouchdown throws by Jack Plummer, three scoring catches by David Bell, and a stout performance from the defense, the Purdue football team improved to 2-0 on the year with a 49-0 win on the road at Connecticut. It was Purdue's first shutout since a 59-0 win against Southeast Missouri in 2011.

NEXT: @Notre Dame (September 18)

13. NORTHWESTERN

Evan Hull ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns and Northwestern beat Indiana State 24-6 on Saturday. The Wildcats (1-1) never trailed, stopping the Sycamores (1-1) in the first matchup between the two programs.

NEXT: @Duke (September 18)

14. ILLINOIS

Two straight disappointing outings for the Illini. In Illinois' first road game of the season at Virginia, the Illini were unable to contain the Cavaliers' offense, falling 42-14, on Saturday at Scott Stadium. Despite QB Artur Sitkowski's 190 passing yards and a touchdown, the Illinois offense never found a steady rhythm.

NEXT: Maryland (September 17)