Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's power rankings – Week 2

09/13/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pete Pistone and the rest of the SiriusXM Big Ten Radio team will unveil power rankings each week of the college football season. Check out their 2021 preseason power rankings below, and start listening to SiriusXM Big Ten Radio (Ch. 372) on the SiriusXM app now.It was a wild weekend of college football across the country and the Big Ten was no different with a number of crazy games, exciting finishes, and upsets. Here's how the SXM Big Ten Radio team voted to rank the teams after the second week of the 2021 Big Ten Football season:

1. IOWA

The 10th-ranked University of Iowa football team turned four Cyclone turnovers into 20 points in a 27-17 victory over No. 9 Iowa State on Saturday afternoon in front of a sellout crowd at Jack Trice Stadium.

NEXT: Kent State (September 18)

2. OHIO STATE

After a slow start Saturday, Ohio State and Oregon went back and forth in Top 15 match up in Ohio Stadium. Buckeye quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 472 yards and three touchdowns, but it was not enough to overcome a strong Duck offense that seemed to answer every Buckeye score with one of its own.

NEXT: Tulsa (September 18)

3. PENNSTATE

Quarterback Sean Clifford completed 21 of 29 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown in Penn State's 44-13 victory over Ball State on Saturday. He also added 66 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

NEXT: Auburn (September 18)

4. MICHIGAN

Happy times for Jim Harbaugh and company to start the season. Michigan used a dominant rushing performance to leave Washington in the dust Saturday night, riding the dynamic rushing duo of sophomore Blake Corum and senior Hassan Haskins to a 31-10 victory under the lights at Michigan Stadium.

NEXT: Northern Illinois (September 18)

5. WISCONSIN

Chez Mellusi ran for 144 yards and a touchdown, leading No. 18 Wisconsin to a 34-7 victory over Eastern Michigan on Saturday night. Wisconsin (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten) piled up 352 rushing yards and also dominated on defense against Eastern Michigan (0-2), which had 92 total yards on offense.

NEXT: Notre Dame - Soldier Field, Chicago (September 25)

6. MICHIGAN STATE

Michigan State gained 595 yards of total offense and quarterback Payton Thorne completed 15-of-21 passes for 280 yards and a career-high four touchdowns as the Spartans defeated Youngstown State in the home opener at Spartan Stadium, 42-14.

NEXT: @Miami (September 18)

7. INDIANA

Michael Penix Jr. threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score and Indiana took advantage of two special teams touchdowns and a dominant defense to rout Idaho 56-14.

NEXT: Cincinnati (September 18)

8. MINNESOTA

Treyson Potts picked up for Minnesota where injured star Mo Ibrahim left off, rushing for 178 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start to help fend off Miami of Ohio 31-26 on Saturday.

NEXT: @Colorado (September 18)

9. RUTGERS

Behind a 14-point third quarter, Rutgers football (2-0) defeated Syracuse (1-1), 17-7, on Saturday afternoon at the Carrier Dome. Quarterback Noah Vedral tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jovani Haskins and running back Kyle Monangai scored an 11-yard touchdown run to help the Scarlet Knights to their first 2-0 start since 2014.

NEXT: Delaware (September 18)

10. MARYLAND

Maryland scored early and often and cruised to a 62-0 victory over Howard to move to 2-0 on the season. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was 22-of-27 for 274 yards with three scoring passes.

NEXT: @Illinois (September 17)

11. NEBRASKA

The Nebraska defense produced another strong performance, and Adrian Martinez used several big plays with his arm and legs to lead the Cornhuskers to a 28-3 victory over Buffalo on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

NEXT: @Oklahoma (September 18)

12. PURDUE

Fueled by fourtouchdown throws by Jack Plummer, three scoring catches by David Bell, and a stout performance from the defense, the Purdue football team improved to 2-0 on the year with a 49-0 win on the road at Connecticut. It was Purdue's first shutout since a 59-0 win against Southeast Missouri in 2011.

NEXT: @Notre Dame (September 18)

13. NORTHWESTERN

Evan Hull ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns and Northwestern beat Indiana State 24-6 on Saturday. The Wildcats (1-1) never trailed, stopping the Sycamores (1-1) in the first matchup between the two programs.

NEXT: @Duke (September 18)

14. ILLINOIS

Two straight disappointing outings for the Illini. In Illinois' first road game of the season at Virginia, the Illini were unable to contain the Cavaliers' offense, falling 42-14, on Saturday at Scott Stadium. Despite QB Artur Sitkowski's 190 passing yards and a touchdown, the Illinois offense never found a steady rhythm.

NEXT: Maryland (September 17)

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 17:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
01:32pSIRIUS XM : Catch up on exclusive videos & performances from CM Punk, Simu Liu &..
PU
01:02pSIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's power rankings – Week 2
PU
09/10SIRIUS XM : Former NFL offensive lineman Willie Colon joins ‘Morning Men' ..
PU
09/09SIRIUS XM : Celebrate 30 years of Metallica's ‘Black Album' with their mus..
PU
09/09SIRIUS XM : Get pumped for an all-new weekly show sharing the latest MMA & wrest..
PU
09/09SIRIUS XM : Join hip-hop exec Meezy for no-holds-barred conversations about musi..
PU
09/09SIRIUS XM : Celebrate the return of Broadway musicals with show tunes & shoutout..
PU
09/09SIRIUS XM : SXM Media Unveils New Programmatic Capabilities for Podcast Advertis..
PR
09/08SIRIUS XM : Reflect on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with SiriusXM specials & an ..
PU
09/08SIRIUS XM : Announces Extensive Coverage of 2021 NFL Season
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 570 M - -
Net income 2021 1 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 614 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 24 303 M 24 303 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,84x
EV / Sales 2022 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,00 $
Average target price 7,56 $
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-5.81%24 303
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.40.19%989
AUDACY, INC.27.53%430
STINGRAY GROUP INC.10.02%409
HT&E LIMITED-10.81%345
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.24.08%200