Mediaite's Editor-in-Chief Aidan McLaughlin to host the show for SiriusXM's bipartisan P.O.T.U.S. channel

McLaughlin will regularly be joined by notable names in the industry, with early scheduled guests including ABC News' George Stephanopoulos; Alyssa Farah Griffin, co-host on "The View" and former White House Director of Strategic Communications under President Trump; media personality Charlamagne tha God; and more

NEW YORK - June 6, 2024 - SiriusXM announced today the launch of "Mediaite's Press Club" in collaboration with the popular political media news website, Mediaite.com. Starting June 8, Mediaite's Editor-in-Chief Aidan McLaughlin will host and executive produce the program, which will air on Saturdays at 10 am ET on SiriusXM's bipartisan P.O.T.U.S. channel 124.

The new SiriusXM show will be an expansion of Mediaite's "Press Club" podcast, which featured conversations between McLaughlin and top figures in media and politics, including Jake Tapper, Sean Hannity, Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson, Ari Melber, Tomi Lahren, and many others. The SiriusXM program will continue to broadcast major interviews, and additionally will now showcase conversations and debates with Mediaite writers and editors, along with top reporters from various outlets. These roundtable discussions will cover the intersection of media and politics, the inner-workings of the media world, the biggest industry stories of the week, and much more.

The inaugural episode will feature an in-depth interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, with other expected guests including Alyssa Farah Griffin, co-host of "The View" and former White House Director of Strategic Communications under President Trump; host, political commentator, and bestselling author, Charlamagne tha God; and a diverse range of names in the coming weeks.

On the premiere show, Stephanopoulos discussed the upcoming presidential debates hosted by CNN and ABC News, the November election, and the challenges some members of the media face when covering Donald Trump, with Stephanopoulos adding that he thinks "It's journalistic malpractice to do a live interview with President Trump on television."

The launch of "Mediaite's Press Club" comes on the heels of Mediaite celebrating its 15th anniversary with a major event that brought together the biggest names in media from all sides of the political aisle. Mediaite was founded by Dan Abrams, who also hosts his own show on the POTUS channel, "The Dan Abrams Show," which airs daily at 2 pm ET.

"I am thrilled to expand my relationship with SiriusXM with this new program," said Abrams, Mediaite founder and CEO. "Aidan has had really insightful conversations with various top media personalities, including many who rarely do interviews, and airing it on SiriusXM's prominent POTUS channel will make the show and Mediaite that much bigger."

The expanded show will air on SiriusXM POTUS channel 124 on Saturdays from 10 - 11am ET before later becoming available on major podcast platforms. Portions of the show will also be available on Mediaite's YouTube channel. The program will replay Saturday nights at 8pm ET on POTUS.

# # #

About Mediaite

Mediaite is the trusted source for news and commentary on the intersection of politics and media. Founded in 2009 by media entrepreneur Dan Abrams, Mediaite offers in-depth reporting and analysis on the latest developments in the media landscape, covering the personalities, institutions, and controversies that shape public discourse. With a team of experienced journalists and editors, Mediaite provides readers with a comprehensive look at the media's role in politics and society.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Press contact for SiriusXM:

Danielle Lynn

Danielle.Lynn@siriusxm.com

Press contact for Mediaite:

Isaac Luckman

isaac@goldinsolutions.com

Released June 6, 2024