Sirius XM : SiriusXM Launches Moonbug Radio

Available today, the new channel is the exclusive US radio destination to the music of world-renowned family favorites "CoComelon," "Blippi" and more

NEW YORK - June 7, 2023 - SiriusXM announced today the launch of Moonbug Radio, an exclusive new year-round channel in collaboration with Moonbug Entertainment, a subsidiary of Candle Media and the award-winning global entertainment company behind some of the most popular kids' content in the world. Moonbug Radio is available starting today, June 7, and features hit music from your kids' favorite shows such as CoComelon,Blippi and many more. The channel is available to subscribers in their cars (channel 307) and on the SXM App.

Voiced and hosted by family-favorite characters, including JJ from CoComelon, the most watched preschool entertainment franchise in the world, and global sensation Blippi, who inspires curiosity and makes learning fun. Moonbug Radio will be the first channel for SiriusXM that allows parents and their kids to enjoy Moonbug's full library of children's content together on a continuous, dedicated music channel.

The channel will be programmed around key moments in the day, such as slow instrumental tracks for bedtime and naps, routine and learning-based songs, upbeat tunes to dance along to, and even holiday themed playlists. Whether dancing along to 'The Wheels On The Bus' with JJ and his CoComelon friends or belting out 'The Excavator Song' with Blippi is your jam, the Moonbug Radio channel guarantees hours of listening fun for the whole family. Tune in to Moonbug Radio to laugh, learn and grow with the original music from these and other family-favorite Moonbug shows.

"We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to work with SiriusXM on this exclusively dedicated Moonbug Entertainment radio channel," said Jon Benoy, Managing Director, Operations and Music at Moonbug Entertainment. "Having established the largest children's brands globally, we continuously look for new ways to connect with our audience beyond the screen. Moonbug Radio serves as an exceptional platform for families and children to engage with their favorite brands through music and audio."

Music has always played a huge role in Moonbug brands, encouraging early learning and development through songs that accompany daily routines like bath or nap time, or are centered around themes like identifying colors, shapes and objects, and more to expand kids' minds and strengthen their emotional development.

SiriusXM's newest 24/7 channel will be available to subscribers across North America in their cars or anywhere they go with the SXM App. Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM streaming for free. Click here to sign up and experience all that SiriusXM has to offer. See Offer Details.

About Moonbug Entertainment:

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company inspiring kids everywhere to laugh, learn and grow. The company is behind some of the biggest kids entertainment brands in the world including CoComelon and Blippi. Moonbug believes every child should have access to our entertaining and enriching content, which is why our shows are available on more than 150 video platforms globally including Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and YouTube Kids. Moonbug is also a global leader in pre-school music, with music available on 100+ audio platforms.

Moonbug is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc .

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

