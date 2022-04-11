Log in
Sirius XM : SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's Power Rankings

04/11/2022 | 11:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pete Pistone will unveil Power Rankings each week of the NASCAR season. Check out this week's edition of NASCAR Power Rankings below, and listen to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) on the SXM App now.

NASCAR was under the lights last Saturday night. Here's a look at the Power Rankings after a visit to Martinsville Speedway:

1. William Byron

Became the season's first multi-race winner taking the checkered flag Saturday night at Martinsville. Byron's fourth career Cup win came in dominating fashion as he led three times for 212 laps and he has now led 482 laps this season, which is more than his combined total laps led coming into 2022.

Driver Rating: 103.7
Point Standings: 3rd
Last Week: 2nd

2. Chase Elliott

Started from the pole and led 185 laps - more than he led all season combined coming into the race - but ultimately it was a disappointing night for Elliott who finished 10th, a finish that wasn't helped by losing positions on pit road.

Driver Rating: 97.4
Point Standings: 1st
Last Week: 1st

3. Ross Chastain

A nice rebound for Chastain after his 19th-place Richmond finish. Chastain has now finished in the top-five in five of the last six races of the season and Saturday was his first performance better than 17th at Martinsville.

Driver Rating: 92.3
Point Standings: 5th
Last Week: 5th

4. Ryan Blaney

He was frustrated about getting stuck in traffic but Blaney took a fast car home to a top-five finish Saturday night at Martinsville. He scored his fifth top-five in the last seven races at Martinsville Speedway.

Driver Rating: 106.5
Point Standings: 2nd
Last Week: 8th

5. Alex Bowman

Not a terrible night but it wasn't great for Bowman who was looking to go back-to-back at Martinsville on Saturday. He brought his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet home to a finish of 12th on Saturday.

Driver Rating: 88.1
Point Standings: 6th
Last Week: 5th

6. Denny Hamlin

A major letdown for Hamlin after coming to Martinsville from his Richmond win a week ago. He was fighting to stay on the lead lap by the halfway point and his uncompetitive finish of 25th was one of the most surprising performances of the race.

Driver Ratings: 80.0
Point Standings: 21st
Last Week: 3rd

7. Kyle Busch

A decent night for Busch who was one of the few bright lights for Joe Gibbs Racing at Martinsville. He finished seventh on Saturday night.

Driver Rating: 84.9
Point Standings: 10th
Last Week: 8th

8. Kyle Larson

The early season woes continued for the defending series champion. Another finish well outside the top-10 for Larson who struggled all night before finally settling for a 19th-place Martinsville finish.

Driver Rating: 84.7
Point Standings: 13th
Last Week: 7th

9. Chase Briscoe

A steady outing for the Stewart-Haas Racing driver as Briscoe avoided problems to put a top-10 on the board with a ninth-place Martinsville finish.

Driver Rating: 81.3
Point Standings: 11th
Last Week: 10th

10. Joey Logano

He did his best to run down eventual race winner Bowman in an overtime finish but Logano couldn't get to his back bumper to move him and settled for second place, which was his bets finish of 2022 and his sixth straight Martinsville top-10.

Driver Rating: 94.0
Point Standings: 4th
Last Week: NR

Dropped Out: Martin Truex Jr.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 15:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
