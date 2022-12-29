Sirius XM : SiriusXM Rings in the New Year with Extensive Lineup of Music Programming

Kick Off 2023 with a Limited Engagement Lizzo Radio channel, Hits 1's "Unholy New Year's Eve" Special with Sam Smith and a Grandmaster FlashAll-Day Celebration on LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio

SiriusXM to Also Air a Live Broadcast of Phish at Madison Square Garden and a Simulcast on The Highway of CBS's "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash"

NEW YORK- December 29, 2022- SiriusXM today unveiled its extensive New Year's Eve programming lineup, bringing listeners a limited engagement channel, special channel takeovers, live broadcasts, and more. Countdown to 2023 with SiriusXM as it looks ahead to the new year with countdowns, party jams, and exclusive content featuring the very best in music.

It's about damn time to ring in the new year with Lizzo's new limited engagement channel - Lizzo Radio - featuring non-stop party hits from the GRAMMY Award winner and her favorite artists. For just three days starting on New Year's Eve, turn up Lizzo Radio on SiriusXM's channel 14 and the SXM App for music, personal messages, and stories that will have you feeling good as hell. You'll hear Lizzo's biggest songs and exclusive performances from her unforgettable SiriusXM Small Stage Series concert from last October. The special channel will also include Lizzo's hand-picked favorites by Beyoncé, Prince, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, 21 Savage, Cardi B, SZA and many more. Additionally, listen to Lizzo's entire Small Stage Series concert on SiriusXM's The Heat (Ch. 46) on New Year's Day (January 1) at midnight ET - right after the ball drops.

SiriusXM is also shutting down the year with theUnholy New Year's Eve 2023 special, live in Miami with HITS 1's Mack and co-host Sam Smith on December 31st. There will be exclusive 2022 performances from Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Halsey, One Republic, Cardi B, 5SOS, Avril Lavigne, Chainsmokers, Tate McRae, Lewis Capaldi, Jax, Nicky Youre and more, along with in-studio visits from Ava Max, David Guetta, Jax and Charlie Puth. It's a non-stop party starting at 8pm ET, with SiriusXM listeners checking-in live from across North America on HITS 1 (Ch. 2).

Bring in 2023 through two time zones as SiriusXM's Ania Hammar anchors The Highway's one-time-only live audio simulcast of CBS presents New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash. The star-studded entertainment special is hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith. Tune in for unforgettable performances from Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band, Little Big Town, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Flo-Rida, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and more. The celebration to ring in the new year will air live and commercial-free from Music City on December 31st from 8pm ET through January 1 at 1:30am ET on the CBS Television Network, Paramount+, and The Highway (Ch. 56) on SiriusXM and the SXM App.

The celebrations continue on New Year's Eve as SiriusXM's Phish Radio broadcasts live coverage of Phish's annual Madison Square Garden show. Beginning December 31st at 6pm ET, the special is hosted by SiriusXM's Ari Fink and guest host David Fricke. All three sets of the band's New Year's Eve show will air live on channel 29.

Kickstart the new year and Hip Hop's 50th anniversary year with an all-new special, "Rock The Bells Radio and SiriusXM Present: "The Grandmaster Flash Quik-Mix Theory DJ Marathon." The iconic Godfather of Hip Hop, Grandmaster Flash, rings in the new year right on January 1st, with an all-day historical celebration on LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio. Hear stories from Grandmaster Flash and exclusive mixes from DJ Jazzy Jeff, Mannie Fresh, DJ Kool, Mix Master Mike, DJ Battlecat, Jazzy Jay, Pete Rock, Tony Touch, Scram Jones, and many more. The special will debut at 12pm ET on channel 43 and will last for just 12 hours.

