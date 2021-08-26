Log in
Sirius XM : SiriusXM Will Air 86 Games During College Football's Opening Weeks

08/26/2021 | 01:51pm EDT
SiriusXM offers access to dozens of live games each week all season long beginning August 28

SiriusXM is expanding its HBCU football coverage and will air multiple HBCU football games every week

Dusty Dvoracek joins Danny Kanell to co-host 'Dusty and Danny in the Morning' on ESPNU Radio

NEW YORK - August 26, 2021 - SiriusXM will offer subscribers an extensive play-by-play schedule for the 2021 college football season's opening weeks, airing 86 live games from August 28 through September 6.

The opening week schedule on SiriusXM features games from every team from the Associated Press Top 25 poll, including #1 Alabama vs. #14 Miami (Sept. 4, 3:30 pm ET), the season's first Top 10 matchup of #3 Clemson vs. #5 Georgia (Sept. 4, 7:30 pm ET) and the Top 25 matchups of #19 Penn State vs. #12 Wisconsin (Sept. 4, 12:00 pm ET), #17 Indiana vs. #18 Iowa (Sept. 4, 3:30 pm ET) and #23 Louisiana vs. #21 Texas (Sept. 4, 4:30 pm ET). For the full schedule of opening week games on SiriusXM, go to http://www.siriusxm.com/cfbonsxm.

Throughout the season, SiriusXM's extensive college sports coverage will feature dozens of live college football games each week from the SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, American Athletic and other conferences, plus Notre Dame, Army, Navy, and more.

SiriusXM is also expanding its HBCU coverage and will air multiple HBCU football games every week on the SXM App.

SiriusXM also offers fans the most in-depth radio coverage of the college game with daily talk, up-to-the-moment news and expert analysis on six college sports-focused channels - ESPNU Radio on SiriusXM (channel 84), SiriusXM ACC Radio (channel 371), SiriusXM Big Ten Radio (channel 372), SiriusXM Pac-12 Radio (channel 373), SiriusXM SEC Radio (channel 374) and SiriusXM Big 12 Radio (channel 375).

Dusty Dvoracek, the former Oklahoma Sooners standout and two-time first team All-Big 12 defensive lineman, joins former Florida State quarterback Danny Kanell this season as co-host of Dusty and Danny in the Morning (weekdays 7:00 - 10:00 am ET on ESPNU Radio). New additions to SiriusXM's lineup of college football analysts include former Florida State DB Bryant McFadden and veteran broadcasters Alyssa Lang and Katie George. They join SiriusXM's roster of expert hosts that features All Americans, National Champions, and former players and coaches, including Chris Doering, Eddie George, Ben Hartsock, Anthony Herron, Jacob Hester, Torry Holt, Brock Huard, Roddy Jones, Ryan Leaf, E.J. Manuel, Aaron Murray, Rick Neuheisel, Geoff Schwartz, Fozzy Whittaker and many others.

For more on what SiriusXM offers for college sports fans go to SiriusXM.com/CollegeSports.

SiriusXM's college sports programming is available to subscribers nationwide in their cars, as well as on their phones and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Anyone who is not yet a subscriber can download the SXM App and get a free, limited-time preview of SiriusXM.

SiriusXM also offers a subscription package built specifically for college students. The 'Student Streaming Platinum' package gives college students all the content in SiriusXM's 'Streaming Platinum' package for $4 per month, a discount off the regular Streaming Platinum price of $10.99 per month. To subscribe visit www.SiriusXM.com/Student.

###

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales organization, which operates as SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts for SiriusXM:

Andrew FitzPatrick, [email protected]

Kevin Bruns, [email protected]


Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 17:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
