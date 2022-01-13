Sirius XM : SiriusXM honors the life & legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with moving specials

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day (January 17), SiriusXM is honoring the life and legacy of King with specials across music, talk, and sports. King's work and words remain as relevant as ever today as we continue the cause against racial discrimination that he furthered through activism and civil disobedience.

See how SiriusXM channels are paying homage to Dr. King below (all times in ET).

SiriusXM host Nik Carter assembled a special playlist in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day titled Soul of the Struggle: Music Inspired by the Civil Rights Era. The playlist includes civil rights anthems like "A Change is Gonna Come" by Sam Cooke, "Blackbird" by the Beatles, "Fight the Power" by the Isley Brothers and many more. Stream the playlist anytime on the SXM App, or hear it on VOLUME (Ch. 106) on January 17 at 10am and 9pm.

On January 17 from 8am to 8pm, hear a Health Equity Marathon on Doctor Radio (Ch. 110). The marathon will feature a selection of highlights from Doctor Radio's Health Equity Now programming hosted by Dr. Joseph Ravenell of NYU Langone Health.

On January 17 at 6am during a special episode of Julie Mason Mornings on POTUS Politics (Ch. 124), Mason speaks with Carole Simpson, legendary ABC News reporter, on her interview with Dr. King that made her career. Other guests include Sylvester Turner, 62nd Mayor of Houston; Brandon Scott, Mayor of Baltimore; Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC); Brandon Scott, African American GOP strategist on voting rights and policing; and Reggie Ponder, The Reel Critic.

Tune in to MLB Network Radio (Ch. 89) on January 17 to hear three episodes of Black Diamonds, an exclusive podcast series presented by SiriusXM and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum that showcases the history of the Negro Leagues, highlighting the players, people, and events that shaped them, as well as spotlighting the leagues' achievements and innovations during a time of segregation and inequality. Listen to episodes of Black Diamonds anytime on the SXM App. Additionally, there will be a new episode of MLB Tonight: A Conversation.

6am - Jackie Robinson episode

5pm - MLB Tonight: A Conversation

10pm - Larry Doby episode

11pm - Black Aces episode

On POTUS Politics (Ch. 124) on January 17 from 12 to 3pm and 6 to 9pm, hear a three-hour special hosted by Nina Turner, American educator and former Ohio state senator, as she examines the influences that shaped Rev. King's activism as a global champion of human rights. The show will include author and filmmaker Priyanka Kumar on how Mahatma Gandhi inspired King to pursue the path of nonviolence in his civil rights leadership; Clayborne Carson, director of the Martin Luther King, Jr., Research and Education Institute at Stanford University, discussing King's relationship with his parents and how they helped to formulate Rev. King's calling; and King biographer Richard Lischer, who examines the formative years that Rev. King spent at the Crozer Theological Seminary, where he became the class president of the majority white student body.

In addition, listeners can hear rare audio recordings made by celebrated author Robert Penn Warren with dozens of influential Civil Rights leaders in 1964, capturing the thoughts of King's contemporaries like Malcolm X and James Baldwin.