    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Sirius XM : SiriusXM honors the life & legacy of drummer Charlie Watts with Rolling Stones Radio

08/26/2021 | 10:31am EDT
Charlie Watts, drummer for the Rolling Stones, has died at age 80. Bernard Doherty, Watts' publicist, confirmed that Watts 'passed away peacefully in a London hospital [August 24] surrounded by his family.' SiriusXM has brought back Rolling Stones Radio (Ch. 27) to honor Watts' drumming legacy and history in the band.

Rolling Stones Radio is giving Stones fans a journey through the band's almost six-decade career - including the 2020 track 'Living In a Ghost Town,' previously unheard tracks from Goats Head Soup, and a previously unheard track from the forthcoming 40th-anniversary release of Tattoo You.

Born in London in 1941, Charlie Watts became a founding member of the Rolling Stones in 1963 along with Brian Jones, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards. Watts was also a skilled graphic artist, designing many of the Stones' album sleeves as well as cartoons and comic strips. As part of the Stones, Watts won three GRAMMY Awards and a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award. They were inducted into the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame in 1989. Watts himself was also inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 2006. He had recently undergone surgery and was slated to miss the band's upcoming No Filter Tour.

Join SiriusXM in paying tribute to the legendary drummer and revisit this 2019 conversation between Watts and Steve Jordan on Layin' It Down below.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 14:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 570 M - -
Net income 2021 1 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 614 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 25 558 M 25 558 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,99x
EV / Sales 2022 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,31 $
Average target price 7,56 $
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-0.94%25 558
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.46.26%1 028
AUDACY, INC.36.84%462
STINGRAY GROUP INC.15.93%428
HT&E LIMITED-5.14%352
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.33.26%214