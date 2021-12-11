Sirius XM : SiriusXM pays tribute to Monkees singer & country-rock pioneer Michael Nesmith

SiriusXM is sad to report that Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith - who wrote many of the group's most popular songs before pioneering country rock with the First National Band - died Friday from natural causes at the age of 78.

Listen to special tributes to Nesmith on SiriusXM during the most recent episode of Debatable on VOLUME (Ch. 106) here on the SXM App now. Plus, tune in to Dwight Yoakam's Bakersfield Beat (Ch. 349) this Saturday to hear two exclusive specials with Nesmith at the times below.

Nesmith's biggest hits, including with the Monkees and First National Band, can also be regularly heard on '60 Gold (Ch. 73), Outlaw Country (Ch. 60), Prime Country (Ch. 294), Little Steven's Underground Garage (Ch. 21), and Oldies Party (Ch. 703).