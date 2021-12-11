Log in
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Sirius XM : SiriusXM pays tribute to Monkees singer & country-rock pioneer Michael Nesmith

12/11/2021 | 05:26pm EST
SiriusXM is sad to report that Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith - who wrote many of the group's most popular songs before pioneering country rock with the First National Band - died Friday from natural causes at the age of 78.

Listen to special tributes to Nesmith on SiriusXM during the most recent episode of Debatable on VOLUME (Ch. 106) here on the SXM App now. Plus, tune in to Dwight Yoakam's Bakersfield Beat (Ch. 349) this Saturday to hear two exclusive specials with Nesmith at the times below.

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET) Greater Bakersfield with Mike Nesmith

December 11 at 12pm and 9 pm

December 12 at 2pm

Greater Bakersfield with Mike Nesmith & Mickey Dolenz

December 11 at 3 pm

December 12 at 12 am and 5 pm

Nesmith's biggest hits, including with the Monkees and First National Band, can also be regularly heard on '60 Gold (Ch. 73), Outlaw Country (Ch. 60), Prime Country (Ch. 294), Little Steven's Underground Garage (Ch. 21), and Oldies Party (Ch. 703).

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 22:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 661 M - -
Net income 2021 1 298 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 25 117 M 25 117 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,88x
EV / Sales 2022 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 18,9%
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,28 $
Average target price 7,48 $
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-1.41%25 117
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.12.38%788
STINGRAY GROUP INC.5.46%387
AUDACY, INC.13.77%376
HT&E LIMITED-1.35%360
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.37.96%223