Sirius XM : SiriusXM pays tribute to Monkees singer & country-rock pioneer Michael Nesmith
12/11/2021 | 05:26pm EST
SiriusXM is sad to report that Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith - who wrote many of the group's most popular songs before pioneering country rock with the First National Band - died Friday from natural causes at the age of 78.
