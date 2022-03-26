Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : SiriusXM remembers Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, dead at 50

03/26/2022 | 12:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Taylor Hawkins, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer for Foo Fighters, has died at the age of 50, according to a statement from the band.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins," it read. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

pic.twitter.com/ffPHhUKRT4

- Foo Fighters (@foofighters) March 26, 2022

SiriusXM is paying tribute across Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Radio, Octane, Alt Nation, Lithium, and The Spectrum. Check back for more programming information.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2022 04:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
12:41aSIRIUS XM : SiriusXM remembers Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, dead at 50
PU
03/25SIRIUS XM : Catch every Sweet 16 & Elite Eight matchup live on SiriusXM
PU
03/25SIRIUS XM : Vote for your favorite 1972 albums for Classic Vinyl's '50 Albums Turning 50'
PU
03/255 HUGE MOMENTS FROM NFL FREE AGENCY : Tyreek Hill, Russell Wilson & more
PU
03/24SIRIUS XM : Relive the '90s with a tour featuring some of your nostalgic R&B & hip-hop fav..
PU
03/24SIRIUS XM : Celebrate a year of Disney Hits magic with 5 of the best ‘Extra Magic Ho..
PU
03/24SIRIUS XM : Celebrate the return of Ultra Music Festival Miami with live sets from the big..
PU
03/23SIRIUS XM : Steve Martin, Catherine O'Hara, Billy Porter & other stars come together to be..
PU
03/23SIRIUSXM NASCAR RADIO'S POWER RANKIN : Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain & more
PU
03/23INSIDER SELL : Sirius Xm Holdings
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 981 M - -
Net income 2022 1 285 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 1,40%
Capitalization 25 898 M 25 898 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,93x
EV / Sales 2023 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float 17,8%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,56 $
Average target price 7,28 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.3.31%25 662
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.2.73%812
AUDACY, INC.24.90%440
HT&E LIMITED-10.00%437
STINGRAY GROUP INC.3.15%403
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-9.16%191