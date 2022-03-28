Log in
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
Sirius XM : SiriusXM remembers Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away at 50

03/28/2022 | 03:11pm EDT

03/28/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
Taylor Hawkins, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer for Foo Fighters, has died at the age of 50, according to a statement from the band.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins," it read. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

SiriusXM is paying tribute across Octane (Ch. 37), Alt Nation (Ch. 36), Lithium (Ch. 34), The Spectrum (Ch. 28), VOLUME (Ch. 106) and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio (Ch. 310). Plus, don't miss host Kat Corbett's Taylor Hawkins Tribute Showfeaturing the drummer's influences, side projects and more on Lithium on March 26 at 3pm ET, with rebroadcasts throughout the weekend. The tribute special will also be available on the SXM App.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 19:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
