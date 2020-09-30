Sirius XM : SiriusXM remembers Mac Davis, country music legend & Elvis Presley songwriter

The 1970s country music star and songwriting legend Mac Davis has died at age 78 following heart surgery, his manager, Jim Morey, confirmed in a statement.

Born in Lubbock, Texas, in 1942, Davis moved to Atlanta, Georgia, after high school and began his career as a songwriter. In 1968, he began a working relationship with Elvis Presley, who went on to record numerous Davis-penned songs, including 'A Little Less Conversation,' 'In the Ghetto,' 'Memories,' and 'Don't Cry Daddy.'

In the early 1970s, Davis broke through as a solo artist with major crossover hits, including 'Baby Don't Get Hooked on Me,' 'Stop and Smell the Roses,' and 'I Believe in Music.' He was also named Entertainer of the Year in 1974 by the Academy of Country Music.

The legendary country artist later found success as an actor, as well, starring in his own variety TV series, The Mac Davis Show, and appearing in popular movies such as North Dallas Forty and playing Will Rogers in the Broadway production of The Will Rogers Follies.

Rest in Peace Mac Davis, a true legend. https://t.co/DytnQMjYAN - Elvis Presley (@ElvisPresley) September 30, 2020

Goodbye to my great friend Mac Davis. pic.twitter.com/enll3MAQ4O - Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) September 30, 2020

Godspeed to one of the greatest songwriters and coolest dudes I've ever met. Artist, songwriter, actor, host. One of the few In the last breed that represented all that was 'cool' in a 'star'. RIP https://t.co/D5WiQdxNSU - storme warren (@stormewarren) September 30, 2020