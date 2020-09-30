Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : SiriusXM remembers Mac Davis, country music legend & Elvis Presley songwriter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 11:35am EDT

The 1970s country music star and songwriting legend Mac Davis has died at age 78 following heart surgery, his manager, Jim Morey, confirmed in a statement.

Tune in to SiriusXM's Elvis Radio (Ch. 19) and Willie's Roadhouse (Ch. 59) throughout the day to hear tributes to Davis, as well as his music.

Born in Lubbock, Texas, in 1942, Davis moved to Atlanta, Georgia, after high school and began his career as a songwriter. In 1968, he began a working relationship with Elvis Presley, who went on to record numerous Davis-penned songs, including 'A Little Less Conversation,' 'In the Ghetto,' 'Memories,' and 'Don't Cry Daddy.'

In the early 1970s, Davis broke through as a solo artist with major crossover hits, including 'Baby Don't Get Hooked on Me,' 'Stop and Smell the Roses,' and 'I Believe in Music.' He was also named Entertainer of the Year in 1974 by the Academy of Country Music.

The legendary country artist later found success as an actor, as well, starring in his own variety TV series, The Mac Davis Show, and appearing in popular movies such as North Dallas Forty and playing Will Rogers in the Broadway production of The Will Rogers Follies.

Rest in Peace Mac Davis, a true legend. https://t.co/DytnQMjYAN

- Elvis Presley (@ElvisPresley) September 30, 2020

Rest in peace, Mac Davis. pic.twitter.com/nv5kemBnkZ

- Willie's Roadhouse (@SXMWillie) September 30, 2020

Goodbye to my great friend Mac Davis. pic.twitter.com/enll3MAQ4O

- Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) September 30, 2020

Godspeed to one of the greatest songwriters and coolest dudes I've ever met. Artist, songwriter, actor, host. One of the few In the last breed that represented all that was 'cool' in a 'star'. RIP https://t.co/D5WiQdxNSU

- storme warren (@stormewarren) September 30, 2020

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 15:34:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
11:35aSIRIUS XM : SiriusXM remembers Mac Davis, country music legend & Elvis Presley s..
PU
09/29SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
PR
09/29SIRIUS XM : "Forward Progress," New Show Focused on Race, Society and Sports, Ai..
PR
09/25SIRIUS XM : Get live Supreme Court updates & expert analysis on SiriusXM's polit..
PU
09/24SIRIUS XM : Hear tracks from Bruce Springsteen's new album ‘Letter To You'..
PU
09/22SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM to Now Offer NFL Play-by-Play and SiriusXM NFL Radio Channe..
PR
09/22SIRIUS XM : Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Inks Expanded, Multi-Platform Deal with ..
PR
09/21SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM remembers Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
PU
09/18SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM remembers Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
PU
09/16SIRIUS XM : Live U.S. Open Championship Play by Play to Air Exclusively on Siriu..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 782 M - -
Net income 2020 1 015 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 926 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
Yield 2020 1,03%
Capitalization 22 787 M 22 787 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,95x
EV / Sales 2021 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 4 534
Free-Float 26,0%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 6,81 $
Last Close Price 5,25 $
Spread / Highest target 52,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Meyer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Jennifer C. Witz President-Sales, Marketing & Operations
Christopher W. Phillips Chief Product Officer & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-26.57%22 787
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-44.17%462
STINGRAY GROUP INC.-24.79%295
HT&E LIMITED-18.29%276
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-65.09%224
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-40.32%98
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group