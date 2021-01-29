Sirius XM : SiriusXM remembers award-winning actress Cicely Tyson, dead at 96

Cicely Tyson has died at age 96, her longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed on January 28.

Tyson began her seven-decade-spanning career as a fashion model before moving into television, film, and on-stage acting. A pioneer for Black women in the arts, Tyson refused to play any role that could be considered demeaning and became the first Black actor to hold a recurring role in a television show in 1963's East Side/West Side. Tyson was married to jazz legend Miles Davis for seven years from 1981 to 1988.

She won her first two of three Emmy Awards in 1974 for her title role in The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman. Most recently, she was the Academy Honorary Award winner in 2018 and a five-time Emmy Award nominee for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for How To Get Away With Murder from 2015 to 2020. Last year saw Tyson honored with a Career Achievement Peabody Award and an induction into the Television Hall of Fame.

Just days before her death, Tyson joined Radio Andy's Bevy Smith for a Town Hall event to discuss her new memoir Just As I Am, her life, legacy, and storied seven-decade career. The special will air on January 29 at 5pm ET on Radio Andy (Ch. 102) and throughout the weekend.

Legendary actress @IAmCicelyTyson shared this uplifting story about sitting front row at the 1973 Oscars. Watch her full interview with @bevysmith on @RadioAndySXM: https://t.co/XLr5S9DDyfpic.twitter.com/BtlYP1eb5O - SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) January 28, 2021

On Monday, in one of her last interviews, the phenomenal Cicely Tyson joined @bevysmith to talk about her new memoir, life and legendary career. Watch the entire interview here: https://t.co/m2qqfAu7WHpic.twitter.com/kcqy47khOv - Radio Andy (@RadioAndySXM) January 29, 2021

I had the honor of being in Miss.Tyson's presence many times at galas over the years. She loved supporting her friends many of whom were my friends! I was in awe of her so even though we would be at the same table I never asked for a photo, I snagged this one in 2019! pic.twitter.com/DLmxyVoqcm - bevysmith (@bevysmith) January 29, 2021

I first saw Ms. Tyson in #Sounder. Then she showed us what resistance looked like as Miss Jane Pitman. From Roots through Miss Luma in @ava's #CherishtheDay, she's been the epitome of grace and excellence. As now an ancestor, Cicely Tyson is a spirit driving us all to greatness. - Karen Hunter (@karenhunter) January 29, 2021

I broadcast alongside Cicely Tyson and @rolandsmartin at the dedication of the Martin Luther King memorial in 2011. She was a wonderful person and actress. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/UDEZe4vPbh - Joe Madison (@MadisonSiriusXM) January 29, 2021

Cicely Tyson. The legend, the icon, has passed away at 96 years old. This is one of my favorite performances from her in 'Women of Brewster Place.' RIP Queen pic.twitter.com/dEvneQ6tOW - Clay 'Didn't Hold My Vote Hostage' Cane (@claycane) January 29, 2021