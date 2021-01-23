Sirius XM : SiriusXM remembers broadcasting legend Larry King, dead at 87

Legendary talk-show host Larry King has died at the age of 87, his company, Ora Media, announced on his Twitter account.

SiriusXM will be honoring the broadcasting great by showcasing some of his most memorable appearances in our studios, including his 2017 conversation about his career with John Fugelsang at 5pm ETtoday and 3pm ETtomorrow on SiriusXM Progress (Ch. 127) or on the SiriusXM app here, his 2014 appearance on Howard Stern's show here, and his 2015 interview with Covino & Rich on Faction Talk (Ch. 103) here. Watch a clip from Fugelsang's interview with King below.

To hear live tributes to King throughout the day, tune in to our news channels now.

The Peabody Award-winning broadcaster was one of the biggest interviewers of celebrities, presidents, and other prominent figures during a decades-long career that included 25 years hosting the nightly show Larry King Live on CNN.

Check back soon for more programming updates honoring King.

RIP Larry King!!!! I loved the easy breezy format of his CNN show, and his amazing voice. - Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 23, 2021

RIP Larry King. Never had the chance to meet the man but I was a fan. Needless to say a legend & pioneer in broadcasting/interviewing. The rare talent that could make you watch / listen even if you weren't interested in the subject/person he was talking to. - Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) January 23, 2021

Thank you Larry King. pic.twitter.com/uxUcsZfnec - John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 23, 2021