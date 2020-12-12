Log in
Sirius XM : SiriusXM remembers country music trailblazer Charley Pride, dead at 86

12/12/2020
SiriusXM is sad to report that Charley Pride, country music's first Black superstar, has passed away from complications related to Covid-19. He was 86.

Throughout the day, tune in to SiriusXM's Willie's Roadhouse (Ch. 59), Outlaw Country (Ch. 60), and Prime Country (Ch. 294) to hear special tributes to the Country Music Hall of Famer and Grand Ole Opry member.

Born and raised in Mississippi, Pride was a gifted young athlete who initially pursued a career in professional baseball. However, in the late 1950s, he transitioned to music and would become one of the most significant artists at RCA Records. From 1969 to 1983, the country icon scored 20 No. 1 hits, including 'Kiss An Angel Good Mornin',' 'Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone,' and 'Mountain of Love.' Pride also took home the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year award in 1971, its top male vocalist prize in 1971 and 1972, and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

Just last month, Pride won the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 CMA Awards, where he also performed 'Kiss An Angel Good Mornin'' with country star Jimmie Allen. Watch Allen reflect on Pride's lasting impact during a recent conversation with SiriusXM hosts Storme Warren and MC Callahan below.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2020 22:16:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
