    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
Sirius XM : SiriusXM remembers ranchera legend Vicente Fernández with a limited-run channel

12/28/2021 | 12:17am EST
Celebrate the life and music of Vicente Fernández, the "King of Rancheras," with an exclusive three-day limited-run tribute channel: Vicente Fernández Radio (Ch. 762).

From now through December 30, tune in to Vicente Fernández Radio to hear five decades of El Rey's timeless music, as well as songs by Alejandro Fernández, Ana Gabriel, Javier Solís, Vikki Carr, Roberto Carlos and more music icons. Throughout the run, Fernández's fellow artists will also share their memories about the legendary Mexican charro.

Fernández passed away earlier this month at the age of 81. The groundbreaking Mexican singer released over 50 albums in his career, won three GRAMMY Awards, and was inducted into Billboard's Latin Music Hall of Fame. He also appeared in more than 30 films.

For more information about SiriusXM's Latin music channels, click here.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 05:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 661 M - -
Net income 2021 1 298 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 25 797 M 25 797 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,96x
EV / Sales 2022 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,45 $
Average target price 7,48 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.1.26%25 717
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.10.05%766
HT&E LIMITED6.22%390
STINGRAY GROUP INC.3.79%378
AUDACY, INC.4.45%353
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.27.18%204