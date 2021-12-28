Sirius XM : SiriusXM remembers ranchera legend Vicente Fernández with a limited-run channel

Celebrate the life and music of Vicente Fernández, the "King of Rancheras," with an exclusive three-day limited-run tribute channel: Vicente Fernández Radio (Ch. 762).

From now through December 30, tune in to Vicente Fernández Radio to hear five decades of El Rey's timeless music, as well as songs by Alejandro Fernández, Ana Gabriel, Javier Solís, Vikki Carr, Roberto Carlos and more music icons. Throughout the run, Fernández's fellow artists will also share their memories about the legendary Mexican charro.

Fernández passed away earlier this month at the age of 81. The groundbreaking Mexican singer released over 50 albums in his career, won three GRAMMY Awards, and was inducted into Billboard's Latin Music Hall of Fame. He also appeared in more than 30 films.

For more information about SiriusXM's Latin music channels, click here.