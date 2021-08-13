Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Soundtrack the season with sunny songs from ‘Moana,' ‘The Lion King' & others

08/13/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
Disney Hits (Ch. 302) is striking up the hot crustacean band during a special new episode of Extra Magic Hour dedicated to serving up summertime Disney songs for the whole family. Soundtrack any and all activities with the sunny vibes of modern hits and all-time classics below.

Soak up every last second of summer, from hanging under the sea to riding on a Hawaiian rollercoaster ride with an hour of upbeat music from Disney favorites such as Lilo & Stitch, Mary Poppins, Tangled, Phineas and Ferb, and many more. Extra Magic Hour is the channel's weekly playlist of themed Disney songs, celebrating everything from Disney Princesses to AAPI Heritage Month and beyond.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 17:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 561 M - -
Net income 2021 1 235 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 630 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 24 424 M 24 424 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,86x
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 6,03 $
Average target price 7,43 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-5.34%24 424
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.39.49%994
STINGRAY GROUP INC.12.90%425
AUDACY, INC.21.46%410
HT&E LIMITED-8.38%344
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.45.99%235