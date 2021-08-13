Sirius XM : Soundtrack the season with sunny songs from ‘Moana,' ‘The Lion King' & others

Disney Hits (Ch. 302) is striking up the hot crustacean band during a special new episode of Extra Magic Hour dedicated to serving up summertime Disney songs for the whole family. Soundtrack any and all activities with the sunny vibes of modern hits and all-time classics below.

Soak up every last second of summer, from hanging under the sea to riding on a Hawaiian rollercoaster ride with an hour of upbeat music from Disney favorites such as Lilo & Stitch, Mary Poppins, Tangled, Phineas and Ferb, and many more. Extra Magic Hour is the channel's weekly playlist of themed Disney songs, celebrating everything from Disney Princesses to AAPI Heritage Month and beyond.