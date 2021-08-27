Log in
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Sirius XM : Stay up to date on Hurricane Ida with live coverage from The Weather Channel

08/27/2021
SiriusXM is joining forces with The Weather Channel to provide up-to-the-minute coverage of Hurricane Ida, which has formed in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to strengthen significantly before making landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast this weekend. Listeners can tune in to The Weather Channel on Channel 721 (Limited Edition 4) from August 28 at 6am ET through August 30 at 6pm ET.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 18:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 570 M - -
Net income 2021 1 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 614 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 25 113 M 25 113 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,94x
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,20 $
Average target price 7,56 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.67%25 113
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.43.93%1 015
AUDACY, INC.42.51%455
STINGRAY GROUP INC.18.36%441
HT&E LIMITED-1.35%366
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.33.03%214