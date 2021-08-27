Sirius XM : Stay up to date on Hurricane Ida with live coverage from The Weather Channel

SiriusXM is joining forces with The Weather Channel to provide up-to-the-minute coverage of Hurricane Ida, which has formed in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to strengthen significantly before making landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast this weekend. Listeners can tune in to The Weather Channel on Channel 721 (Limited Edition 4) from August 28 at 6am ET through August 30 at 6pm ET.

