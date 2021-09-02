Log in
Sirius XM : Take it easy all Labor Day weekend long with specials across music, talk & comedy

09/02/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
As you fire up the grill one more time to celebrate the unofficial end of summer this Labor Day, SiriusXM is bringing you nonstop programming all holiday long. From Friday through Monday, hear special episodes of the Elvis Sessions, mixes from world-class DJs, a listener-voted countdown of the best chamber music, marathons of stand-up comedy, and so much more.

Music (all times ET):

What's one of Spyder Harrison's favorite hobbies?! Counting backwards, of course (especially when it comes to the Weekend Countdown)! For Labor Day weekend, he'll highlight some mainstay Hits 1 (Ch. 2) artists as well as play some newcomers on the countdown. The countdown premieres on September 4 at 7am with replays at 11am and 7pm and throughout the long weekend.

From his first recording at SUN Records to becoming RCA's top artist, enjoy the first four episodes of this new Elvis Radio (Ch. 75) show hosted by Robb Walker titled Elvis Sessions: A Chronological Journey Through Elvis Presley's Recording Sessions. Hear the four-hour special on September 3 at 8pm, September 4 at 2pm, September 5 at 12am, and September 6 at 10am.

September brings in those changes … Clothing, going back to school, and the start of a new season. Songs that were on the radio in September in the '70s will be featured on 70s on 7 (Ch. 7) all Labor Day weekend to bring back the memories of cooler times.

Disney Legend Haley Mills, who starred in The Parent Trap and other Disney classics, will host a special episode of Be Our Guest 4 the Day to celebrate the release of her new memoir, Forever Young. The episode premieres on Disney Hits (Ch. 302) on September 3 at 12pm with replays on September 4 at 8am, 1pm, and 5pm; September 5 at 10am and 3pm; and September 6 at 9am and 5pm.

Hear the Trout Quintet, Beethoven's late String Quartets, and many more in a special countdown of the 76 greatest chamber music works of the last 400 years - as chosen by you! Symphony Hall (Ch. 76) is counting them down this Labor Day weekend beginning September 4 at 12pm.

1st Wave (Ch. 33) is extending the long holiday weekend. Starting September 4 at 3am ET, enjoy the extended versions, remixes, and long variations of all your favorite 1st Wave music!

Blink-182 says it best: 'Work sucks, I know!' Beginning September 6 at 9am, Pop2K (Ch. 10) is rocking your party with your favorite pop-punk bands from the early 2000s! Put the 'Misery Busines' of work behind you, because 'Sugar, We're Goin' Down' the pop-rock rabbit hole.

This Labor Day, Caribbean Soca Queen Alison Hinds brings the parade to Tuff Gong Radio (Ch. 19), playing an hour of her must-play Soca songs for any parade. The music starts on September 6 at 3pm.

Hear exclusive mixes from some of hip-hop's best DJs during the Labor Day Mixdown on LL COOL J's Rock the Bells Radio (Ch. 43). Starting September 3 at 7pm, hear from DJs like A-Trak, DJ Goldenchyld, DJ Rhettmatic, Ant (of Atmosphere),Trackstar The DJ, DJ Mister Cee, DJ Chuck Chillout, DJ Epps, and more.

Talk, Comedy & Entertainment

Get your laughs in this Labor Day weekend with a marathon of stand-up comedy specials on Comedy Central Radio (Ch. 95), starting September 6from 7am to 3pm.

This holiday weekend, tune in to Doctor Radio (Ch. 110) for special all-day programming focused on getting back into shape, plus athlete health, from injury recovery to elite athletes and mental health, hydration for athletes, and nutrition and training for any fitness level.

Jessica Kirson and Rachel Feinstein are taking over Raw Dog Comedy (Ch. 99) and She's So Funny (Ch. 771) this Labor Day weekend in honor of their new prank call album, The Call Girls. Tune in on September 3 at 12pm, September 4 at 8am and 8pm, September 5 at 6am and 6pm, and September 6 at 10am.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 21:31:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
