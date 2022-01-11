Sirius XM : The Billy Joel Channel returns to SiriusXM for the month of January!

The Billy Joel Channel has returned and is currently airing on Channel 105 and available on the SXM App through February 2.

Listeners can hear an all-new episode of BJ the DJ hosted by the man himself. This time, Billy goes back into his '60s record library to play more of his favorites. See the broadcast schedule for the new episode below, or listen on the SXM App for a limited time.

BJ The DJ: Billy's Favorite '60s Records, Vol. 2

January 21 at 12pm ET

BJ The DJ: Billy's Favorite '60s Records, Vol. 3

January 17 at 7pm ET

January 18 at 8am ET

January 20 at 11pm ET

January 22 at 5pm ET

Plus, listeners can hear new stories from Billy throughout the month about Tony Bennett, a favorite ZZ Top song, Billy's favorite Broadway musical, and lots more!

Billy Joel's exclusive SiriusXM channel features music spanning his decades-long career, including songs from his live and studio albums, as well as Billy telling stories about his music and beyond. In addition, the limited-run channel also showcases specials with Billy collaborators and fans, including celebrity Guest DJ specials; a fantasy concert featuring performances of songs from Billy's classic album, The Stranger; Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions and Answers…and a little music too from the Faena Theater in Miami Beach; and much more.

