  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : The Billy Joel Channel returns to SiriusXM for the month of January!

01/11/2022 | 05:58pm EST
The Billy Joel Channel has returned and is currently airing on Channel 105 and available on the SXM App through February 2.

Listeners can hear an all-new episode of BJ the DJ hosted by the man himself. This time, Billy goes back into his '60s record library to play more of his favorites. See the broadcast schedule for the new episode below, or listen on the SXM App for a limited time.

BJ The DJ: Billy's Favorite '60s Records, Vol. 2

January 21 at 12pm ET

BJ The DJ: Billy's Favorite '60s Records, Vol. 3

January 17 at 7pm ET

January 18 at 8am ET

January 20 at 11pm ET

January 22 at 5pm ET

Plus, listeners can hear new stories from Billy throughout the month about Tony Bennett, a favorite ZZ Top song, Billy's favorite Broadway musical, and lots more!

Billy Joel's exclusive SiriusXM channel features music spanning his decades-long career, including songs from his live and studio albums, as well as Billy telling stories about his music and beyond. In addition, the limited-run channel also showcases specials with Billy collaborators and fans, including celebrity Guest DJ specials; a fantasy concert featuring performances of songs from Billy's classic album, The Stranger; Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions and Answers…and a little music too from the Faena Theater in Miami Beach; and much more.

For more information on Billy Joel, visit www.billyjoel.com.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 22:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 661 M - -
Net income 2021 1 298 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 25 037 M 25 037 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,87x
EV / Sales 2022 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 18,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,26 $
Average target price 7,41 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-1.42%25 037
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.1.47%804
STINGRAY GROUP INC.6.73%412
HT&E LIMITED-1.90%410
AUDACY, INC.-4.28%336
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-3.02%200